Although coronavirus may make this Christmas seem the least festive in living memory, there was another time, 160 years ago, when many American families endured years of separation and deprivation, making the holidays seem that much more poignant ...
Dark shadows of civil unrest were already hovering as 1860 drew to a close.
On Dec. 20, a convention of South Carolina hotheads voted to secede from the Union in reaction to the election of Abraham Lincoln. It wasn't clear whether such bluster would dissipate. However, the telegraph had not accelerated news flow sufficiently to cast a cloud over the Christmas spirit in New England.
The Portsmouth Daily Chronicle reported that the sleighing could not have been better on Christmas Day, with up to 8 inches of snow on a solid foundation of ice.
By late morning, not a sleigh or a sled could be found for rent in that town, nor a horse to pull it. Even old ladies were out, noted the Chronicle, and "fast young men" with enough coin to hire a rig had no trouble finding the companionship of "young ladies of a corresponding rate of speed."
Stable keepers made a tidy profit that day. So did purveyors of liquor, despite lingering restrictions from an early prohibition attempt. Numerous Portsmouth citizens imbibed a little too freely — to stave off the cold, of course — and some reportedly "disgraced themselves and their families."
Outdoor winter frolic predominated on Dec. 25, except for Catholics and Episcopalians, who went to church Christmas morning; in the afternoon, they played, too.
Skating was the favorite activity, especially among the young. One newspaper commentator found it heartwarming how solicitous older boys were about the safety of girls out skating for the first time that year, whose hands they persistently clasped, to keep them from falling
So popular was Christmas Day skating that it led to occasional tragedy in warmer winters.
December of 1862 turned mild, leaving the ice "neither smooth nor safe," but that failed to deter a population in dire need of some cheer nearly two years into the war. Imprudent exuberance drowned at least one skater that year and occasioned several close calls.
Nineteenth-century holiday traditions included Christmas trees and the giving of gifts, but without the excess that became so common in the 20th century. For the laboring classes, the tree would usually not be found in the home but in the local church, where parishioners would gather on Christmas Eve.
The gifts were almost always for the younger children, consisting usually of mere tokens or modest amusements light enough to hang from a branch of the tree — a pasteboard doll or a wooden whistle. An elder would pick each present from the tree and call the name of the child for whom it was meant.
Families with greater resources carried that tradition home. Eastman Johnson, an artist who was born in Lovell, Maine, and grew up in Fryeburg, painted a wealthy New Yorker relaxing at home with his family just before Christmas in 1863, and a Christmas tree stands in one corner. The tree was not yet decorated or adorned with gifts, an activity that probably was reserved for Christmas Eve, even in posh homes such as this one.
In some churches, the raising and trimming of the tree waited until Christmas night. In 1863, several Portland, Maine, churches and Sunday schools drew crowds with announcements that trees would be brought in and laden with gifts for general distribution at 7 p.m. on Dec. 25. Speakers on subjects spiritual, moral and military followed, and the evening closed with singing.
Most children had come to expect little presents at home, too, for which they would hang a spare stocking from the fireplace mantle on the night before Christmas, as Clement Moore's poem had suggested. Elizabeth Blair Lee, the wife of an admiral and the sister of Abraham Lincoln's postmaster general, had a late-life child on whom she lavished so many presents that he began to measure the holiday by the loot. He was 6 years old on Christmas morning in 1862, when he arose before daylight, lighting a candle to inspect his haul. His many toys included a wind-up steam locomotive with tender and passenger cars, and a pair of ice skates that he couldn't really use in the Washington climate, but he voted that year "the best Christmas yet."
Farther north, in his New York City home opposite Gramercy Park, Wall Street lawyer and investor George Templeton Strong restrained his children from "the beatific vision of their presents" until after breakfast on Christmas Day. Once released, however, they "made the middle parlor a bedlam for an hour." In families that considered themselves lucky to have one parlor, let alone three, one gift per child was more customary.
By December of 1862, newspapers were beginning to notice that holiday "presentation," or gift-giving, was growing in popularity between adults, as well — at least among those of means. Some retail merchants were already promoting specific wares as Christmas gifts before the war began, generally for children but also with some ideas for adults. In the North, that expanded as the war progressed, but the trend quickly petered out in the South, with inventory and customers both in short supply.
Granite State native Benjamin French, the commissioner of public buildings in Washington under Lincoln, received two silver decanter labels from his wife for Christmas in 1861. He doesn't appear to have reciprocated, but the next year he bought his wife a sewing machine and a diamond ring, as though to compensate, while she gave him some books.
Government employees in the Confederacy could afford no such extravagance. John Beauchamp Jones, who worked in the War Department in Richmond, had to sell a silver watch in 1862 to buy his family Christmas dinner. They had a Christmas tree in 1863, but it was not "burdened" with gifts. Boys in both capitals — including Lincoln's sons, once — would usually explode "Chinese crackers" out on the street or fire off blank volleys from toy pistols.
Army recruiting occasionally improved holiday sales. The draft deadline of Dec. 31, 1863, had inspired towns to vote hefty bounties for volunteers who enlisted against the town quota, and many men pocketed a windfall before going off to war. If they didn't spend some of it on Christmas gifts and groceries for their families, their wives might do so after they left.
Richard Kent of Lancaster knew that bounty money fueled much of the shopping at his dry goods and general store. The largest bounties of the war lured one last crop of New Hampshire recruits late in 1864, and on Christmas Eve, Kent recorded the largest single day's sales he had ever tallied.
The war's early volunteers received no bounties and so little government support that their families often struggled. Emily Harris of Hempstead received $8 a month in state aid to feed herself and her two daughters during the four years her husband served in the Army. She knit clothing and sewed together shoes on piecework to buy food and fuel, but at Christmas of 1861 she could afford nothing in the way of presents for her girls. Her 4-year-old blamed the Christmas Eve wailing of her little sister for frightening away Santa Claus.
Charitable groups often tried to recognize the hardships of soldiers' families. Cora Benton, the wife of a New York artilleryman, took her two daughters to their church on the first Christmas Eve after her husband left home, and the girls were summoned for little presents that delighted them. Then Cora was surprised to hear her own name called, and found that she had been given a pattern for a waist-dress, which she very much needed.
That gesture pleased her, but Cora was a proud woman, who dreaded debt enough that she delayed having work done on some troublesome teeth. On the third and last Christmas of her husband's absence, she found a box at her door containing a turkey, a chicken, some coffee and a pound of sugar, with a note bearing her name and the compliments of the local Presbyterian Church.
The donation mortified her. "It was the first public charity I ever received," she told her husband. "God knows I hope it will be the last." A friend came in while the box was still on the table, and Cora covered her face in shame.
In the field or in camp, the soldiers did well just to enjoy a special meal, let alone a full Christmas dinner. Lewis Q. Smith of Sandwich had only one such meal in his three Christmases in the Army. He was guarding a bridge near the Potomac River, in Maryland, when a nearby homeowner insisted that he and his two companions come dine with his family. The semi-literate Smith informed his wife, back on their farm on the slope of Israel Mountain, that it was the first meal he had eaten "that you wood call a dinner sins I left home."
Soldiers on Christmas patrol generally could manage only an impromptu dessert, perhaps with alcohol. A member of the 12th U.S. Infantry lamented that his company had nothing for a Christmas treat, so their captain bought them 5 gallons of whiskey and some dried apples. With that they made applesauce, spreading it on hardtack and washing it down with "old sling." The soldier noted that "some of the boys got pretty thundering well slung, too."
A Maine private in the Army of the Potomac wrote home after Christmas in 1863 that "the whole army was drunk." He exaggerated considerably, but champagne and brandy did flow copiously in the officers' tents.
Christmas drinking was widespread in the Confederate army, too. A Pennsylvanian who fought with a Mississippi unit thought only three or four men in his company failed to get stumbling drunk on the war's first Christmas Day. A Louisiana soldier in another rebel army also confirmed "a good deal of drinking" that day in his camp.
Unless alcohol was available, the Southern soldier's Christmas often passed without special notice. One Virginia private spent Christmas of 1863 on picket duty, where he had "Confederate bacon and bread for breakfast, and bread and bacon for dinner, and for supper nothing."
Officers fared better, at least in the Union Army. In quiet sectors there was usually a sumptuous meal, and sometimes entertainment. Officers of the 44th Massachusetts, a nine-month regiment heavily salted with Boston Brahmins, spent only one Christmas in uniform. They treated themselves to a feast and a fandango, with minstrels enlisted from among the freedmen in a nearby contraband camp.
In 1862, with the outcome of the war in doubt, George Templeton Strong lauded Christmas as "a great institution, especially in time of trouble and disaster and impending ruin ... when war and revolution are shaking the foundations of society and threatening respectable citizens like myself with speedy insolvency." It seemed less important to him in more settled times. By Christmas of 1864, with Union victory all but assured and Strong's finances on solid ground, he never even mentioned the holiday in that day's diary entry.
The war years had been terrible for New England poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (famous for "Paul Revere's Ride" and "The Song of Hiawatha"). A few months after the struggle began, his wife burned to death at home when her clothing caught fire. Longfellow suffered severe burns trying to smother the flames, and the tragedy left worse scars than those on his face and hands. Then, in the autumn of 1863, his son was grievously wounded in Virginia. Not until Christmas did the surgeons seem confident that the young man. would live.
It was then that Longfellow wrote the poem he called "Christmas Bells," expressing the despair the war had brought him but concluding in the rekindled hope with which he finally faced it. Later, the poem was set to music as "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day," and Longfellow's original meaning was lost by the elimination of critical stanzas. Only in the context of the intranational strife he was describing does the closing verse reflect the epiphany he intended:
Then peeled the bells more loud and deep:
"God is not dead, nor does he sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men."
