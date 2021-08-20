TAMWORTH — For 100 years, the nurses of the Tamworth Community Nurse Association have been taking care of people, treating anyone seeking their care in town.
The association was started when 34-year-old Elizabeth Lane Whittemore, along with Lucy Balch and other summer residents, hired Flora G. Ernest and later Grace Upton “to act as visiting nurses under the guidance of several ladies of Chocorua Village.”
Whittemore provided money for an endowment that helps fund the association to this day.
Today, TCNA has an annual budget of about $200,000, which is managed by the Tamworth Foundation. It includes Whittemore’s endowment, fundraising and an $80,000 donation from the town that voters approve each year at town meeting.
Whittemore, according to the association, was well aware of the necessity for residents to have access to health care, due to her experience as the director of the New Haven (Conn.) Visiting Nurse Association.
Whittemore and her husband, James, a math professor at Yale, were summer residents of Tamworth.
In 1924, they persuaded a nurse from New Haven, Mary Ann Curran, to come to Tamworth. She arrived in the winter of 1925 and stayed for three years.
“On foot, in buggy or sleigh, borrowed or hired, she got around the town, and her work amply proved that a community nurse was not only desirable but necessary in our town,” said a history of the TCNA, which notes that the association was incorporated in 1935.
Today, the nurses’ association is led by Jo Anne Rainville, RN, who has been the director in 2001.
Rainville believes the Spanish flu was a motivator for Whittemore in starting the nurse association. The flu raged in 1918 — just a few years before TCNA was formed.
“It’s pretty amazing that 100 years later, we’d be going through the same things,” said Rainville.
On Wednesday, at a celebration of the TCNA’s century of service, board chair Leslie Johnson described Rainville as a “faithful, dynamic, dedicated dynamo extraordinaire.”
Rainville, 67, was born and raised in Marblehead, Mass. She attended Salem Hospital School of Nursing. While living in Massachusetts, she ran three health-care companies, but eventually she sold the businesses and bought a house in Conway. She originally wanted a low-stress job.
Then she saw an ad in The Conway Daily Sun for a Tamworth Community Nurse. She checked out Tamworth and saw the sign for TCNA.
“I thought, ‘How cool is that, a nurse with her own shingle?’” said Rainville on Thursday, adding that she was hired and moved to Tamworth not long after.
“Moving to Tamworth is the best thing I could have ever done in my life,” she said.
Working with her is Licensed Practical Nurse Pam Martin and Administrative Assistant Marletta Maduskuie. There are also 23 volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program.
As far as Rainville knows, there is no other program like the nurses in the United States. She said they have been covered on National Public Radio and no one has ever challenged that. Rainville has also checked with the Museum of Nursing History in Philadelphia, and it has no record of a similar nursing organization.
The Tamworth Nurse Association touts its uniqueness on its website.
“We are one of a kind, the only free skilled nursing service in the country,” says tamworthnurses.org.
“As an independent, locally controlled non-profit organization, we respond with speed and sensitivity to local conditions and individual needs, providing a wide range of skilled nursing-related services to residents of all ages.”
The association offers free services with office hours that are Mondays-Fridays from 9- 11 a.m. If that isn’t convenient, patients can make an appointment to come in. If that doesn’t work, the nurses will come to them.
“No one gets charged for anything,” said Rainville. “We ask for a donation when it comes to flu shots if people are capable of doing that. But if they’re not, they can still get a flu shot.”
Asked if the nurses’ care is reserved for residents of Tamworth, Rainville replied: “We will treat anyone who is within the bounds of Tamworth, and anybody who comes to our door we will welcome.”
But, she said: “We can’t step foot out of Tamworth because of our malpractice insurance only covers us in Tamworth.”
Common services rendered include first aid, removing sutures, dressing wounds and checking vital signs.
This year, the nurses have seen a number of “bad” poison ivy cases.
The nurse association also provides diet and exercise counseling, loans people equipment such as wheelchairs and nebulizers, and provides information about arthritis and joint pain, meditation and the dying.
They also advocate for Tamworth’s interests in terms of issues like COVID-19, Eastern equine encephalitis and clean drinking water.
For instance, during the 2020 annual meeting, the nurses gave away free hand sanitizer, which was scarce at the time, and with the Cook Memorial Library offered pamphlets about the coronavirus.
The nurses handle several thousand encounters per year. “Encounters” are defined as phone consultations, office and home visits.
They also run the Meals on Wheels program that serves about 14,000 meals per year.
One local who had nothing but good things to say about the nurses was Tamworth resident Amy Berrier, who said Rainville treated her poison ivy.
She said it’s nice not to have to deal with insurance or the hassle of driving out of town. She also said Rainville goes above and beyond, paying Berrier a visit recently to see how Berrier was doing in the wake of the death of her son, Silas, 26, who died in June in a car crash in Colorado.
“She just came by for a mental health check, just to see how I was holding up,” said Berrier. “And it made me feel better. It really did.”
Thad Berrier, Amy’s husband, said he uses the association to get blood drawn, which keeps him from having to drive up to North Conway.
“It saves so many people lots of hardship and expense,” said Thad Berrier.
The Berriers were among the 90 vaccinated guests who attended the association’s community birthday bash under a big tent at The Preserve at Chocorua.
The 100th anniversary event featured music and jokes from local celebrity entertainer John Davidson, blueberry ice cream from the Sandwich Creamery, a special cake decorated with the TNCA logo, and remarks from Rainville and Johnson.
Davidson sang cheeky lyrics and strummed his guitar.
“Oh, to me she’s just perfection,” sang troubadour Davidson. “Don’t tell me that’s not the case. This lady never rests. She can cook like Betty Crocker and got Dolly Parton’s personality.”
Davidson also called out Suzanne Balomenos Morgan for knitting during his performance.
Later on, Morgan told the Sun the nurses give her peace of mind that there’s someone local to ask if she needs some medical advice.
‘I’ve avoided having to go up to North Conway many times,” said Balomenos Morgan.
Local craftsman Geoffrey Burke provided the nurses with a wooden box to be used as time capsule filled with mementos and opened in 2121. Burke, a former TCNA board member, said he built the box at Rainville’s request.
“Jo Anne has been a wonderful force for the betterment of the community,” said Burke. “And it’s just really an honor on my part to be able to make a small contribution like this.”
Rainville said the time capsule will be with the nurse association for the remainder of the year, then probably will be moved to the nearby Historical Society’s building, which is also in Tamworth Village.
Another guest was Nancy Wiggin Keyes, who was the town nurse back in the 1980s. At that time, the nurses were doing hospice care long before other local services came long.
“To bring (the terminally ill) with their families to a place where they could die with comfort and dignity was a very gratifying part of what I did,” said Keyes, adding that the association also worked with newborns and their mothers as well as doing charitable work.
“When I was the Tamworth nurse, we orchestrated the Christmas Project and one year, we got 350 Chuck Roast jackets that we gave to Tamworth kids,” she said.
Since 2003, the Nurse Association has been located in the town office building at 84R Main St. Prior to that, they were in the old town office building, which was knocked down to build the current town office.
While the construction was underway, the nurses were located at Katy’s German Restaurant.
They had been at the K.A. Brett School since 1954. Prior to that, they had a closet in the building now used by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes.
In 2012, the University of New Hampshire did a fiscal impact study of the TCNA. The study was conducted from August 2011 to July 2012. During that period, a total of 1,908 visits by the nurses were made to patients, not counting phone consultations.
The study said the TCNA helped residents avoid $350,450 worth of medical services. This breaks down as $175,041 worth of avoided primary care visits, $106,171 of avoided emergency room visits, $14,151 worth of ambulance transport and $55,087 worth of travel miles.
The services provided by TCNA that year were valued at just under $205,000.
“What numbers cannot denote is the value to the residents of Tamworth when a nurse comes to someone’s home to treat them, or when a patient can drop into the offices versus driving dozens of miles for care, or when someone needs a loan of medical equipment, or when someone just needs someone who cares to talk to,” said the study’s executive summary.
“This is what makes TCNA unique, and an integral part of the fabric of Tamworth.”
Tamworth Foundation Board member George Cleveland is a longtime Tamworth resident but members of Cleveland’s family, including former President of the United States Grover Cleveland, have been coming to town for generations. He’s surprised that TCNA hasn’t been replicated.
“What’s astonishing to me, as many times as it’s been mentioned to senators and Congressman no one seems to get what amazing service it actually it is,” said Cleveland by phone Aug. 16. “Universal health care is a great thing.”
Rainville says TCNA should be replicated and she has a plan for where.
On Aug. 12, she and about a dozen supporters and board members approached the Tamworth selectmen with a plan to build a free-standing nurses’ office in the overflow parking lot of the town office.
“Ms. Whittemore was only 34 years old when she envisioned the Tamworth Community Nurse Association,” said Rainville. “And for all of us who sit around and say, ‘What difference can one person make?’ I think the difference that TCNA has made for the people of this town for generations is pretty remarkable. And it was one 34-year-old woman who got it going. So that says to me, if one 34-year-old woman could get it going for 100 years, we can do this, and we can take on the responsibility for the next 100 years.”
Rainville said there is not enough space in the building for both the town office and the nurse association. The nurses presently have 806 square feet of space in their office and another 80 square feet of storage space. They would like to build a 3,000-square-foot office that in addition to housing the nurses could also offer space for mental addiction/mental health counselors, a nutritionist, podiatrist or other specialists.
The nurses believe they can build the new office without costing the taxpayers any additional money. (Rainville noted the proposal is in its infancy.)
On Aug. 12, selectmen’s chair Becky Mason said the expansion would have to go before the voters. Asked if the nurses could relocate to an existing building elsewhere, Rainville said they like the present location in the village near the town office because the location is convenient for people who are running errands.
Last year during the pandemic, TCNA staff met patients in the parking lot and did house calls for non-COVID-19 cases, said Rainville, adding that if people need something simple, she could treat them right from their car.
Asked for her thoughts on the 100th year anniversary, Selectman Kelly Goodson said:
“I am grateful to the TCNA and all of the amazing services they have provided to our town over the last 100 years and I have no doubt in my mind that they will continue their incredible work as well as expanding it in the future. I am so happy to be celebrating 100 years of TCNA!”
For more, go to tamworthnurses.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.