FRYEBURG, Maine — Police had a rough week, Chief Aaron Mick told selectmen Thursday, relating that on Monday night, Sgt. Henry Small and an Oxford County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Timothy Ontengco responded to a "shots fired" incident on Haley Town Road.
Officers said they encountered an intoxicated man armed with a rifle and handgun who attempted to fight the lawmen but was subdued after being pepper spray and brought to jail.
According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, identified as Craig Leighton, 39, of Fryeburg, was reportedly armed with a handgun and AR-15 style rifle. He was allegedly firing his gun or guns and trying to make entry to a home. Leighton allegedly charged the officers and kicked a deputy several times before being taken to Oxford County Jail. He was charged with a number of misdemeanors like assault on an officer.
Also, apparently someone using a slingshot has been firing marbles through windows in the North Fryeburg area and beyond, Mick said.
"Someone (we have a suspect) shot what looks like small marbles through windows at several different locations in the North Fryeburg area," said Mick, adding the incident happened Tuesday. "It appears as though a wrist rocket was used. The matter is still under investigation."
Felony charges are possible depending on the cost of the damage, said Mick.
"I do not have a total on the number of houses hit yet; they were not all in Fryeburg," Mick told the Sun. "Oxford County Sheriff's also is working on the case. As far as we are aware, it was one night only around the 8 p.m. mark."
Also on Tuesday evening, around 6 p.m. Fryeburg police responded to the area of 600 Main St. for a car crashing into two buildings. Mick declined to release the name of the driver.
Mick told the Sun that "a motor vehicle was traveling east on Route 302 when the male operator apparently suffered a medical event. The vehicle he was operating (a Nissan) crossed 302 and entered a parking lot striking the front of a medical office (later identified as Fryeburg Chiropractic & Wellness Center), causing damage to the entryway.
"The vehicle then continued easterly across the lot, through some hedges into an adjacent lot and then striking an office building (for Heart and Hammer Homes) on the west side. The second strike caused significant structural damage to the foundation of the office building," Mick said.
He said the driver was apparently uninjured. Mick added that EMS personnel checked the driver and he was not transported to a hospital.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke said she was at Oxford House Inn and Restaurant when the car crash happened.
"A piece of fence ended up in a tree," said Clarke. "It was crazy."
Then on Thursday, police responded to an incident in which a homeowner returned to their residence only to discover squatters living there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.