FRYEBURG, Maine — Police had a rough week, Chief Aaron Mick told selectmen Thursday, relating that on Monday night, Sgt. Henry Small and an Oxford County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Timothy Ontengco responded to a "shots fired" incident on Haley Town Road.

Officers said they encountered an intoxicated man armed with a rifle and handgun who attempted to fight the lawmen but was subdued after being pepper spray and brought to jail.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.