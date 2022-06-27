Bear cubs Jun2 2022

These three bear cubs are were orphaned recently because someone shot their mother in Tamworth. The cubs have been sent to the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme. (COURTESY PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — Three orphaned bear cubs were brought to the Kilham Bear Center recently after their mother was apparently shot and killed at a neighborhood called Chocorua Ski & Beach. 

The Sun was alerted to the story by an anonymous emailer who shared a screenshot from a private Ski & Beach Facebook page.

The emailer did not want to be named in the paper. The Facebook post included what the woman said was the last picture of a mother bear with her cubs.

"Whoever ended this mama bear's life, shame on you," the woman wrote. "She was not a danger." 

Ben Kilham of the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme said the center received three male cubs from Tamworth. He said the mother bear was apparently shot with a rifle "and left to wander and die." 

Kilham saidthe dead bear was spotted by someone out walking a dog. He said the center now has 27 bear cubs now. He said any donations to help care for the bears would be "very much appreciated." 

New Hampshire Fish and Game Biologist Andrew Timmins said an investigation is underway into the female bear's death but couldn't comment further because he's not in the law enforcement division. 

Timmins said the three Tamworth cubs were born in January. He said bears of this age are eating solid natural food as well as milk.

"They are in good shape," said Timmins. "They will do well."

Asked how the bears were caught, he said two bear cubs were tranquilized in a tree and a third was caught in a trap. Timmins said he was not on scene but that another biologist was there. 

He said Fish and Game has been busy this year dealing with bears getting into garbage and chicken coops and the like. 

"The last four weeks have certainly been busy," he said. 

For more about the Lyme bear center, go to kilhambearcenter.org.

