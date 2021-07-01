CONWAY — Hog Coliseum behind the North Conway Community Center on Saturdaywill be the venue for a second annual Battle of the Bands, held as a fundraiser for the non-profit group hoping to build the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park.
Slated to perform at the event, which is set for 1-4 p.m., are One Dan Band, winner of the first Battle of the Bands held at Tuckerman Brewing in 2019, as well as Unknown, the Lazy Anarchists, If You’re Down Str8 Bummin, Unforgiven, and Kev and Cam.
Bands will perform three to four songs each, doing originals or covers. They will be critiqued by judges Dan Lettre, Brian Charles and Dustin Farnum, and a winner will be chosen.
The event is being sponsored by Pinkham Real Estate, North Country Fair Jewelers, North Conway Community Cener, Barn Door Screen Printers and North Conway Music Center.
Tickets are $20 per person Tickets are available on goskate4kev.com. Attendance will be limited to 200, according to the website.
Food trucks and vendors will be on site, and skateboarding demos and merchandise will be on hand provided by Red Alert, according to organizers Caren Peare of Bartlett, executive director of the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park Committee, and Anna Peare of Conway, assistant director.
Kevin — Caren's brother and Anna's son — was a Mount Washington Valley native who worked for 12 years for Rockingham Electric in both Conway and Newington. He had plans to open a skate park in Conway when he passed away in Portsmouth in 2017.
In March 2019, Conway selectmen gave their blessing to having a park located off the east end of Hemlock Lane, which is just north of the North Conway Walmart.
Since then, however, Hemlock Lane has been tied up in lengthy negotiations with the state, which earmarked the land for the now defunct Conway bypass. Issues, such as what to do with several pieces of land, remain.
Earlier this month, however, the Peares and Greg Mossman of North Country Fair Jewelers of North Conway announced they have learned that the land will be signed over to the town in July or August.
"We've just been waiting on red tape and COVID," said Caren Peare. "But we're still fundraising. We still sell merchandise and things like that. So we're getting there."
Items sold online include tee shirts, hats, bags and leggings.
"Before the pandemic, we were doing a fundraiser per month," said Anna, adding the events ranged between craft fairs and car shows. They have raised $60,000 on three years of fundraising, according ot the website.
The group, which has nearly 2,400 followers on Facebook, has a fundraising goal is $400,000 based on an estimated cost of $45 per square feet for an 8,000-to-10,000-square-foot park.
Much of that cost could be funded through grants. which they say will be easier when they have access to the land. One such grant would likely come from the Tony Hawk Foundation, named for the professional California skateboarder.
The group said many local businesses support them and there will be in-kind donations that will reduce the cost.
The group doesn't anticipate it will cost the taxpayers anything. They also say they will not charge to use the park, which could accommodate up to about 50 skateboarders at a time.
The Hemlock Lane site is also planned to be one terminus of the 2.9-mile paved MWV Recreation Path, which, once built, will run north to Cranmore. This will be beneficial, said the group because, skaters seeking to go to North Conway or vice versa won't need to be on the road.
Board members in addition to the Peares and Mossman include Cody Gaudette, president Erin Russell, honorary member Devon Russell, Erwin and Kevin McAllister, Russ and Jodi Witt, Amy and Eric Mulligan, Carrie Jean Erickson and Michel and Raymond Rabideau.
For more information, go to goskate4kev.com or call (603) 986-6436.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
