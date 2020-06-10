WOLFEBORO — A 21-year-old Republican is seeking the House seat being vacated by Democrat Edie DesMarais, who presently chairs the Carroll County delegation.
Carroll County’s House District 6, which covers the town of Wolfeboro, has two seats up for election. The seats are presently held by Rep. DesMarais, who isn’t seeking re-election, and Republican John MacDonald, who is.
Young Brodie Deshaies is joining the fray. He signed up on June 3, the first day of the filing period.
“I feel as if our current politicians in the state have failed many people,” said Deshaies. “I’ve seen many politicians who are former activists who enter politics and become very concentrated on specific issues that they’re concerned about, when the biggest thing I think a representative should do is be an advocate for the people they represent.”
Deshaies attends Saint Anselm College in Goffstown and plans to graduate next year. His primary residence is his parents’ home in Wolfeboro (where he will pay rent). He also has on-campus housing.
His father, Brian Deshaies, is a math specialist at Carpenter School, an elementary school in Wolfeboro. His mother, Jane Dehaies, is an account executive at Proofpoint, a cybersecurity software company.
Brodie Deshaies said he has carefully planned his schedule so he can go to school, work a part-time job doing historical research and also represent the people of Wolfeboro.
Regarding his age, Deshaies said there are probably 10-15 Republicans around the state who are under 25 and running for representative.
“I think it’s good that there are younger people in a new generation of Republicans and Democrats,” said Deshaies, pointing out that “one of the largest voter groups in New Hampshire pretty soon is going to be millennials and Generation Z.”
DesMarais confirmed in an email that she will not be seeking a second term. “I LOVE serving and have been honored to have had the opportunity. However, when I ran in the special election for the Wolfeboro seat, I made the commitment to my husband that if I won, I would just run for one full term ... While I will remain politically active, I feel a younger person should represent our community in Concord.”
Despite being so young, Deshaies is no stranger to politics. He was a member of the New Hampshire Federation College Republicans, working with Rep. Bill Marsh (R-Brookfield) on a few bills, and is a former student member of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District.
He currently is vice chair of the Winnipesaukee Republican Committee and is executive director of Saint Anselm College Republicans.
Deshaies said Marsh encouraged him to run. In addition, he has an endorsement from former Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield).
He has business experience that includes previously owning a lawn care/tree removal service. “I couldn’t find any work that was more than about $11 an hour in town,” said Deshaies. “So I took it upon myself to try to be able to make some more wages so I could help pay for my school.”
Deshaies said job creation is important as it allows young people to stay in Carroll County.
“There’s a mass exodus of people my age,” said Deshaies. “Of 20 people, I feel like 15, who I graduated with, will be leaving Wolfeboro and our county, and we need to ensure that we keep a lot of that young talent pool for work and part of that is also making sure that we have a low-tax environment, low-regulation environment.”
Also seeking a House District 6 seat is Democrat Carrie Duran. She describes herself as “a disability and family advocate, a proud native of New Hampshire and a graduate of Kingswood Regional High School and a single mother of three girls, one of whom experiences a disability.”
The filing period for office ends Friday.
