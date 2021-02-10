CONWAY — Two major projects are on the agenda for site-plan review when the Conway Planning Board meets tonight at 7 p.m. at the meeting room behind the Conway Village Fire Station.
The first is a proposal by Viewpoint North Conway LLC to demolish the Intervale Motel across from the state’s Scenic Vista to build a 105,836-square- foot, four-story, 105-room hotel at 3599 White Mountain Highway.
The second is a proposal by LP Gas, Inc. (Eastern Propane) to demolish a 1771 structure in Center Conway that reportedly once served as a town meeting place in Conway’s first years.
The proposal is for it to be demolished along with an attached barn to construct a 2,528-square-foot office building and a 5,500-square-foot maintenance building and expand the distillate storage building at 1534 East Main St,, Center Conway.
Selectman Steve Porter, who sits on the town's historic preservation committee, said he has heard from concerned residents about both agenda items, and while he says he shares those concerns, he says currently there is nothing the planning board can do to stop such projects.
His committee was tasked with performing an inventory of historical structures but due to several factors, that work has not been done.
“It’s sad with everything that the valley has endured this past year with COVID-19 and the impacts on businesses that now we are seeing two projects at either end of town—– the four-story hotel project in Intervale that just doesn’t fit and the proposed tearing down of the historic Center Conway structures. But when you see a property sold to a commercial entity, such as was the case at the Homestead and now at these properties, they are more interested in the bottom line,” Porter told the Sun on Wednesday.
For more information, go to conwaynh.org/planning-boards.
