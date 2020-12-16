CONWAY — What a difference a month makes.
The Conway School Board had been facing a $2.1 million increase to the proposed 2021-22 operating budget. But after extensive meetings between administrators and “some difficult decisions” being made, on Monday night, Superintendent Kevin Richard was able to present to the board a new budget that was about $1 million lower.
The operating budget that the school board unanimously voted to accept on Monday totals $37,439,229 (excluding warrant articles). It is up 3.46 percent over the current 2020-21 budget of $36,185,460.
“We definitely sharpened the pencils,” Richard said at Monday's Zoom-held school board meeting, which was attended by about 30 people.
“We were asked to go back and look at efficiencies. And I think as administrators we did that," he said.
Richard said that since Nov. 9, the first draft of the budget, there was an increase of $147,003 due to early retirement by the Conway Education personnel along with “accurate staffing determinations for filled positions, personnel committee recommendations and a potential bus driver incentive program.”
But, although the budget carries about a $1.1 million increase in salaries — the Conway Education Association (teachers union) is heading into the second year of a three-year contract, with this year seeing $600,000 more for salaries — there were five new areas where there were decreases totaling $1,006,338 — chief among them a $454,427 reduction in staffing costs.
Administrators cut a half-time math teacher, half-time French position, half-time library aide and half-time special educator at the high school. A full-time elementary school teaching position was eliminated along with five aides and a reduction to the substitute teaching budget.
The district also received good news on the health insurance front. The board had braced for a 12 percent increase, but on Monday it got a guaranteed maximum increase of 7.75 percent, which translates to a $255,363 reduction to the budget.
The district currently pays $7,892,397 in health insurance premiums.
“Due to the removal of an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees sidebar salary agreement (which moves into a proposed three-year contract in the form of warrant article) and changes to health plan for admin and troops as per policy changes,” Richard said another savings of $158,923 was realized.
Going forward all of the unions (AFSME, Conway Education Association and the Conway Education Support Personnel) will all be on the same health insurance program, which should lead to future savings, he said.
The board also made the decision to remove resurfacing of the track in the Livingston Oval of Gary Millen Stadium and of the tennis courts in the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park from the operating budget, moving it to a warrant article for $110,000. The move was recommended by the board’s co-curricular committee.
Richard added there was also a $27,625 reduction to the technology budget for supplies.
Richard provided the school board’s budget committee, which includes all seven members of the Conway School Board — Bill Aughton, Courtney Burke, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Randy Davison, Joe Lentini, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw — along with a representative from the SAU 9 (Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson), who for the second year is Tim Sorgi of the Albany School Board, with a breakdown of anticipated expenses for each school district unit. They are:
Unit 2: Special education districtwide is down $39,336 or 3.94 percent from this year, projecting to be $959,909 in the 2021-22 budget.
Unit 3: Kennett High School is up $691,873 or 6.93 percent, with a projected budget of $10,669,425 for next year.
Unit 4: Kennett Middle School is up $168,779 or 3.69 percent, with a projected budget of $4,746,003.
Unit 5: Conway Elementary School, which will receive the $60,000 elementary school rotating fund in 2021-22, is up $114,145 or 3.61 percent, with a projected budget of 3,279,862.
Unit 6: John H. Fuller Elementary School, which had the rotating fund this year, is up $136,817 or 4.66 percent, with a projected budget of $3,073,599.
Unit 7: Pine Tree School is down $156,749 or down 4.7 percent, with a projected budget of $3,144,318.
Unit 8: Technology districtwide is up $83,292 or 8.28 percent, with a projected budget of $1,088,928.
Unit 9: Career technical education is up $86,104 or 6.57 percent, with a projected budget of $1,396,657.
Unit 10: Maintenance and transportation district-wide is up $168,843 or 1.89 percent, with a projected budget of $9,080,528.
Last year, voters approved an operating budget that was “roughly $600,000 less” than in 2018, Richard added.
“I think Kevin brings up a good point of last year, the reduction of $600,000,” Mosca said. “If this was a typical year, and with a $600,000 or $700,000 (increase), we’d be right where we would be normally. I think the administrators have done a great job to reduce the budget. Thank you.”
Lentini, board chair, agreed. “I think it's very important that we at the last meeting asked them to look at it more closely. And they did that. I agree. Thank you, Kevin and administrators.”
