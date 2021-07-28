CONWAY — Dr. Marianne Jackson, who has served as interim executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services since George Cleveland stepped down in January, is now officially full time.
Gibson Center board president Barbara Campbell of Jackson said the vote to make Jackson the executive director was unanimous. "Her outreach in the valley will bring Gibson forward. As a past board member and someone who is very active in the Age Friendly community, she is just a real asset to Gibson and the community. We are thrilled to have her and she is a pleasure to work with."
“Someone asked if I were going to be leaving, and I said, ‘No, I want to continue this — but I guess I should ask the board, right?' That was in May. So the board made it official,” said Jackson.
A mother of two adult children and a resident of Madison, Jackson, 69, is the center's fifth executive director in 42 years. The others being founding executive director Glenna Mori, Paul Ashnault, Paul Lodi and Cleveland.
A retired valley physician known for her longtime enthusiastic community spirit and energy, she spoke about the center’s outreach efforts and her hopes and goals.
“'You are welcome here' is our message,” said Jackson, “We are inclusive. We want our doors to be open and we want people to have a little curiosity of hey, what goes on in there? If someone wants to show a slideshow or give a talk and rent the activity room we can do that. We want to have a feeling of openness and flow even more than it ever was,” she said, noting that the center has been partnering with other organizations such as the nearby North Conway Community Center on multi-age programs and that some teenagers have been volunteering as servers for the lunches.
Bus trips to different scenic locations are now back as well, with longtime program coordinator Jill Reynolds once again leading groups two or three times a week to concerts and scenic venues. The center's item-filled Thrift Shop is also open. All told, the center employs 14 people, both full and part time.
Following musician John Davidson's performance Tuesday, marking the opening of congregate meals (see related story), Jackson joined Cindy Graham, chair of OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) in the busy Gibson Center activity room to discuss their new collaboration.
They explained that with the closing of the Granite State College campus at the MWV Technology Center campus in Conway and with that space now being rented by Northeast Woodland Charter School, OLLI (which offers free courses for those over 50) was seeking a new home. Jackson and Graham agreed that their shared mission of serving seniors made sense for the Gibson and OLLI to team up to share resources.
“In addition to celebrating our restart of congregate meals, today is special because we’re celebrating our partnership as the new home of OLLI, as they have rented an office from us on the third floor of the Gibson Center and we will be hosting their presentations by speakers in our dining room,” said Jackson. “they reached out to us and we embraced it,” she added, noting that her continued goal is to make the Gibson Center a place where the community feels welcome.
Said Graham, “We began having talks in May and our lease began July 1. It makes sense because both organizations serve the same population in the valley. We bring some classes that the Gibson is not able to provide, and they bring other opportunities for our members to engage with other activities and their day trips and facilities, we wil be working together on more collaborations. Our classes will be held in the dining room at 1 p.m. on selected dates.”
The first presentation will be by local expert Carl Lindblade Aug. 27 from 1-3 p.m. on the history of the sinking of the British cruise liner, The Lusitania, by the German submarine, U-20 on May 7, 1915.
OLLI memberships are $40 a year and classes are $20 — if they are multi-session classes it is an additional $5 per session. OLLI is also holding classes at White Mountain Community College’s North Conway Academic Center for its morning classes, Graham said.
Jackson said the Gibson Center will partner with OLLI to offer help in memberships for those who may not be able to afford the fee.
“We will also advertise their programs and they will help with ours so there will be some nice synergies,” said Jackson.
For further information about the Gibson Center, call (603) 356-3231 or go to gibsoncenter.org; for information about OLLI, go to olli.granite.eu or call (603) 513-1377.
