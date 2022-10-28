• A bench warrant was issued for Derek Moss, 40, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for William Montplaisir, 33, of Greenwood, Maine, for failing to appear in court for charges of driving after revocation or suspension and driving after suspension of vehicle registration.
• A bench warrant was issued for David Petrie, 21, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of criminal threatening.
• A bench warrant for James Martin III, 38, homeless, for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Emmanuel Lugo, 36, of Boston for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Arnold Kidla, 44, of Barre, Vt., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of littering.
• A bench warrant was issued for Edward Burke, 39, of Manchester for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and disobeying an officer.
• A bench warrant was issued for Siarra Bergami, 28, of Berlin for failing to appear in court regarding two charges of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for Raymond Despres, 36, of Laconia for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of while intoxicated.
• Scott Knowles, 31, homeless, pleaded guilty to two charges of stalking. On each he was given an identical sentence consisting of $2,530 fines, with $2,480 suspended for two years along with one-year jail sentences suspended for two years pending good behavior and attendance at a batterers’ program or equivalent therapy.
