CONWAY — The following cases were hearted in Conway‘s circuit court recently:

• Anthony Kinney, 49, of Middleton pleaded guilty to violation of protective order. He was given a 12- month sentence that was suspended for two years pending good behavior and compliance with family court orders. Kinney also pleaded guilty to harassment and was fined $620.

