CONWAY — The following cases were hearted in Conway‘s circuit court recently:
• Anthony Kinney, 49, of Middleton pleaded guilty to violation of protective order. He was given a 12- month sentence that was suspended for two years pending good behavior and compliance with family court orders. Kinney also pleaded guilty to harassment and was fined $620.
• John Whittier, 45, of Conway pleaded guilty to negligent driving and was fined $620.
• Joshua Fleurie, 32, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., pleaded guilty to speeding and was fined $248.
• Liana Aceto, 55, of Conway pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Dayron Steele, 28, of Mattapan, Mass., pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license. He was fined $310, with half suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Kendal Smith, 21, of Ossipee pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Jennie Laurie, 39, of Bartlett pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Kevin Burke, 39, of Conway pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Kenneth Ault, 78, of Harpswell, Maine, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620, his privilege to drive was revoked for nine months and he was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• Christopher Williamson, 35, of Jackson pleaded no contest to conduct after an accident. He was fined $310 with $125 suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Stacey Carr, 44, of Fryeburg, Maine, pleaded guilty to negligent driving and was fined $620.
• Kyle Lynch, 62, of Portsmouth pleaded guilty to negligent driving and was fined $310 with $125 suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Brian Welch, 49, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620, his driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
