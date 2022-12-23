ian

Libertarian activist Ian Freeman of Keene was convicted Thursday in bitcoin scam. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced that a federal jury on Thursday had convicted Ian Freeman, 42, of Keene on all counts of money laundering, conspiracy to launder money, operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business and tax evasion (four counts).

Freeman’s trial comes approximately a year and a half after his residence was raided in the middle of the night by the FBI.

