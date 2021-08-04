Bethanne Williams and Michael Yeaton of 21 Old Portland Road in Freedom, N.H., will be getting married on Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. in Freedom.
The bride's parents are Mary Ellen Cade of Freedom and Edward and Elizabeth Williams of St. Johns, Fla.
The groom's parents are Mitch and Gloria Yeaton of Freedom.
Bethanne graduated from Delaware Valley Regional High School in 1997. She is employed at White Horse Recovery.
Michael graduated from Merrimack High School in 2000. He is employed at White Horse Recovery.
