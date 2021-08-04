Jennifer Warren of North Conway, N.H., is pleased to announce the engagement of her son Eric Warren to Luis Vazquez Morales, son of Maria de Pilar Morales and Miguel Vazquez Ocasio.
Eric is a store manager for a PacSun in Natick, Mass. Luis is a relationship banker at Bank of America in Natick, Mass.
Eric is the son of the late Walter Warren, grandson of Roselene and Steve Adams, Irving Shaw and the later Herman and Margaret Warren. Eric has a twin brother, Stephen, and two sisters, Amanda and Ashley.
Luis is the grandson of the late Luis Vazquez and Juanita Ocasio and the late Virginio Morales and Lydia Rivera. Luis has a sister and brother, Rosemary and Miguel.
Eric proposed to Luis at the Portland Head Lighthouse in Portland, Maine.
The wedding is set for October 22, 2022, in Tulum, Mexico.
