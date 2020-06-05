AFTER A SPRING THAT already has been dauntingly challenging due to COVID-19's health concerns and the resultant economic downturns, the past week exploded into furor over the death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis while in custody of four white policemen.
As the world is now alarmingly aware, a white police officer was videotaped kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while he was lying facedown and handcuffed.
The death has led to Black Lives Matter protests across the world, most of them peaceful but regrettably some violent, redolent of the Civil Rights clashes of the ‘60s.
The protests took place here, too — and it was good to see people of good conscience rise up to speak out against racial hatred.
As The Conway Daily Sun reported in its Tuesday edition, more than 200 protesters held a peaceful protest at the Four Corners in Conway Village Sunday afternoon, organized by Fiona Davis-Walsh, daughter of Andy Davis and Andrea Walsh of the World Fellowship Center of Albany.
Colleagues Daymond Steer and Terry Leavitt wrote that the local arrest of Jean Ronald Saint Preux, 34, of Albany, who was pulled out of his car during a traffic stop by state troopers, also was addressed at Sunday’s protest, which Saint Preux attended.
In Washington, things got especially ugly Monday night, when President Donald Trump used police with the National Guard in reserve to clear peaceful protesters from outside the White House for his now infamous Bible-touting appearance in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, just after announcing in a Rose Garden address that he was considering using the military to quell riots.
George Floyd and others’ senseless deaths will not be forgotten. There’s a world watching, and it’s time for us all to address the grievances and to work to create a better country and world, starting within ourselves.
As the late Woody Guthrie once said, “I only have room for one more friend, and he is Everyman.” Let Everyman be our friend. And brother. Amen.
MUSICAL TRIBUTE: My nephew, Davey Eastman, of the London-based band Say Anything, Do Nothing, his week posted his band’s timely cover of Buffalo Springfield’s 1960s protest classic, “For What It’s Worth,” in tribute to Black Lives Matter. Check it out at michaelsmusicblog.com/home/f/say-yes-do-nothing.
IN OTHER MUSIC NEWS, many fans of New England songwriting favorite Cormac McCarthy tuned in for a live concert Thursday night that he and musician wife Sammie Haynes broadcast over the internet from the basement of their South Berwick home (a throwback to “The Basement Tapes” of The Band and Bob Dylan fame from the ‘60s from Woodstock, N.Y., no doubt).
It was a wonderful way to celebrate hearing live music again, and Cormac was laid-back and magnificent, showing off his dry Irish wit and gift for narrative New England musical storytelling.
He took comments and requests on Facebook, and seemed genuinely thrilled to hear from so many of his fans in this part of New Hampshire, including Kimball and Neysa Packard of the Farm Stand in Chocorua, which has hosted Cormac's concerts in the past; longtime friend George Cleveland of the Gibson Center for Senior Services; and local writer Jeff Mandell.
“This is no different, really, than playing at the Stone Church in Newmarket back in the old days when I would wake up, have coffee, play some guitar, nap and then play at the Stone Church. I just moved the Stone Church part,” quipped Cormac, before unveiling a new song, “You Can Break My Heart,” and then launching into his classic tribute to the late Hank Williams, “Blue Cadillac,” accompanying himself on six-string acoustic guitar and the haunting harmonica for which he is renowned.
He also played another of my favorites, “Waltz With the Captain’s Daughter,” which is one of the most spot-on songs about social constraints and the ironies of life that any folk musician has ever penned.
Cormac set up a PayPal link to allow people to contribute whatever amount they wanted, part of the new way for musicians to be able to make a buck as they perform online.
I threw in $20, and it was well worth it. To checkout the informal, basement performance, find Cormac on Facebook. His many Wildcat Tavern, Cold River Radio Show, Red Parka and Tamworth fans will love to see it if they missed it.
Speaking of live music, a few locales, such as the patio at the Red Parka and the garden at the Wildcat, did feature live (and socially distant) performances this week.
WE’RE ALL WATCHING the state slowly begin to reopen, with retail, drive-ins, hair salons and golf courses having opened May 11 and outdoor dining with restrictions May 18 under Gov. Chris Sununu’s Stay-at-Home 2.0 reopening plan.
The governor on Friday announced that beginning June 15, indoor dining will be allowed at 100 percent in six of the state’s northern counties, including our county of Carroll, while those located in the four southern counties will be limited to 50 percent indoor capacity — but still with the social distancing requirement of 6 feet and the wearing of masks for servers.
He also said that weddings will be able to be held provided they are kept at 50 percent capacity. And some attractions that are self-contained, such as the Mount Washington Auto Road (subject of today's cover story on the retirement of longtime general manager Howie Wemyss) are being allowed to open immediately; however, the jury is still out on other attractions, so stay tuned.
He said the state plans to take a look at the data for controlling the pandemic over the next week and a half and that it will then determine whether to make the stay-at-home order that was extended last week to June 15 an advisory. For more, go to governor.nh.gov.
We’re all concerned with just how all of this will go, but we salute our first responders and health-care providers as well as government leaders for how well things have gone so far in New Hampshire.
Wear those masks and maintain safe social distancing, please, for the sake of all of us, whether at a beach, a restaurant or a protest!
SPEAKING OF the new normal, my friend Nora Mulkern Bean, general manager of the Shannon Door Pub, sent me an email Friday, just asking people to be patient and understanding with the constraints that restaurant staff are working under.
Just saying — be patient. As my late mom used to say, “It doesn’t hurt to be nice.”
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Del Carrier, Jennifer Julian, Karen Tagliaferri and Kathleen Gallagher (today); Melanie Levitt and Junco’s Bobby Sheehan (6-7); Brett Guerringue (6-8); Mountain Mamas member Lauren Basile, Cheryl Moody, Fryeburg Realtor and selectman and Brett Russell (6-10); and the Stonehurst’s Laurel Rattay (6-11).
BRATWURST OPEN BROIL AND HOUSE: The Saunders family has canceled White Mountain Oil and Propane's 39th Bratwurst Broil and Open House for June 12, due to COVID-19 social distancing concerns, but it may return in fall so stay tuned. On the plus side, Jen's Friends invites one and all to join them in the first-ever 36-hole JF mini-golf tourney at Pirate's Cove, with rounds played between June 12 and 30. Go to jensfriends.org for the scoop.
