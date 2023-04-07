04-07-23 Bunker and OBS group by shelter

From left: Mount Washington Observatory Executive Director Drew Bush, WMWV Program Director Roy Prescott, longtime weather observer Briggs Bunker, Morning Weather Show observer Ed Bergeron, and Mount Washington Observatory Director of Education Brian Fitzgerald seen at Bunker's home on Friday. Bunker his Cotton Region Thermometer Shelter to the Mount Washington Observatory. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — On a 45-centah of a day out of a top weather rating of 50 cents, former longtime North Conway cooperative weather observer Briggs Bunker was honored by the local weather community on Friday.

Briggs, 91, and wife, Bobbi, 84, were feted by the Mount Washington Observatory with a brief ceremony at their home on Pine Street in North Conway Village.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.