CONWAY — On a 45-centah of a day out of a top weather rating of 50 cents, former longtime North Conway cooperative weather observer Briggs Bunker was honored by the local weather community on Friday.
Briggs, 91, and wife, Bobbi, 84, were feted by the Mount Washington Observatory with a brief ceremony at their home on Pine Street in North Conway Village.
Briggs — who took over as local cooperative weather observer from the legendary Appalachian Mountain Club huts manager and Obs co-founder Joe Dodge in late 1973 following Dodge’s death — is donating his Cotton Region Shelter to the Observatory’s summit weather station.
After Dodge’s passing, Bobbi said that as an occupational therapist, she was treating Dodge’s widow, Teen, and mentioned that her Briggs was a weather enthusiast. Briggs got some of Dodge’s weather equipment from Dodge’s home on Crescent Drive and moved it to the Bunker Building’s back yard — including the Cotton Region Shelter, saving it from being discarded by Joe’s children.
Now, Briggs and Bobbi are donating the white wooden structure to the Obs, which will give it new life at their weather station in the state-owned Sherman Adams Building atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington, “Home of the World’s Worst Weather” and which recorded a (then) world record wind of 231 mph on April 12, 1934.
Over the decades, Briggs carried on Dodge’s role of recording the weather and announcing it on local radio station WMWV-FM’s “Morning Weather Show” and continued the tradition that Dodge and late station co-owner Joanie Sherman had started, rating each day between a lowly nickel to a top rating of 50 cents with the idea of putting each day’s change into a piggy bank, with the total to be donated to the charity of one’s choice.
Charlie Buterbaugh, director of communications for the non-profit Obs, said: “Briggs’ shelter and contribution to weather and climate knowledge in our region is massive. His efforts, similar to MWOBS’, allow for long-term understanding of Mount Washington Valley’s climate, and the through-line/connection with MWOBS founder Joe Dodge, and our continuing work both at the summit station and now NCON3 continues Dodge’s legacy.”
Briggs and Bobbi used to live in and own the former North Conway House, the large 19th century structure, located across the street from their current home, which is to be renovated this year by the Bluebird Project and turned into eight apartments.
His father had bought it in 1927 and housed his plumbing business, Bunker and Sons, there.
Briggs and Bobbi fresh after Briggs’ service in the U.S. Air Force and graduation from UNH moved into an apartment in 1960. They ended up living there for 33 years, raising their four sons there before moving across the street to his father’s former home.
They used to be snowbirds, with Briggs playing a lot of golf. They now are full-time residents of North Conway.
Daily cooperative weather observations began in North Conway in 1959 by Dodge following his retirement from the AMC. Briggs followed Dodge in making daily observations a short distance away on Pine Street, from 1974-2006. Ed Bergeron — also originally a resident of North Conway Village — continued making daily observations there and then at his current home on West Side Road until October 2015 when the Obs weather station on Pine Street at the old site of the SAU 9 offices station was commissioned on Oct. 7, 2015.
Bergeron continues as a weather observer, phoning in his daily reports to WMWV-FM’s “Morning Show” host Roy Prescott during the week and weekend deejay Rob Burbank Saturdays and Sundays.
Prescott, a self-professed “weather geek,” was among the many on hand at Friday morning’s ceremonies, as was WMWV newsman and former longtime “Morning Weather Show” host George Cleveland.
Others in attendance included Bergeron; Obs trustees Bergeron and Gary MacDonald; Obs historian Dr. Peter Crane; Butterbaugh; Brian Fitzgerald, the Obs’ director of education; Obs director of finance and administration Brenda Sullivan; Andrea Masters, director of development for the Obs and until recently library director for the Pope Memorial Library; Obs President Dr. Drew Bush; and son Mark Bunker and wife Sheryl (Lowd) Bunker, who was a neighbor of Dodge’s growing up and who said her father Freeman Lowd used to some days fill in for Dodge.
The Obs has used a Cotton Region Shelter on the summit since its founding in 1932. Observers use the shelter to record maximum and minimum temperature data.
For more on the Observatory, go to mountwashington.org. And thank you, Briggs and Bobbi: You are always “top of the charts.”
GLAD TO SEE Granite Backcountry Alliance’s seventh annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig was yet another spirited success, embracing the challenging snowy weather and mixed slop at King Pine last Friday and Saturday morning, with the skies clearing early Saturday afternoon. Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott said on the airwaves of WMWV 93.5-FM that last Friday night’s rendition of all the tunes on Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” by Pink Talking Fish was uncanny.
“I saw Roy and he didn’t leave the front of audience by the front of the stage,” said GBA’s Tyler Ray, who thanked King Pine, sponsors and participants. For more, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org.
KUDOS TO CATWOLF, one of the bands that performed at Wild Corn, as they won this year’s WMWV- 93.5-FM “Song of the Year Contest,” announced April 3.
AL HOSPERS AND his talented musician friends (Mike Sakash, woodwinds; Jarrod Taylor, guitar; Tom Robinson, piano; and Craig Bryan Jr., drums) performed a fantastic show April 9 with special guest saxophonist Henley Douglas of Heavy Metal Horns, giving everyone a treat of blues, funk and jazz at the Wildcat Tavern.
Earlier in the week, I also had a real treat getting to hear Bonnie Edwards and her great blues/swing band perform at the Red Parka Pub’s latest Blue Sunday April 2. Look for the Lazy River Riders tonight; Dan Parkhurst April 9; Bingo for the Gibson Center Thursdays; and Generations (Sim Crawford, Rafe Matregrano and Dan Parkhurst), April 14-15.
Top of the Ninth features the Jonathan Sarty Band tonight; Marty Quirk and Seth Baer are at the Shannon Door tonight; and Seth Gallant plays classic country and folk at the Wildcat Tavern, also tonight (with a $5 cover).
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we give a hearty April best wishes to: Dennis Egan and Carol Kramer (both today); Tom Smith and keyboardist Steve Brown (4-9); Judith Magg, historian Bob Cottrell, volunteer Sandy Kuttz and cover story bootmaker Peter Limmer (4-10); Marti Mayne, and Mountain Top Music’s Dave Mason and musician Sharon Novak, (4-11); Laura Russo, the Penguin’s Lynda Schuepp, Scott Bunker and the Obs’ Andrea Masters (4-12); dear niece Emily Eastman, now of Fryeburg; Karen Macdonald and Dana Jones (4-14) and all others.
HAPPY EASTER, PASSOVER and Ramadan, as all pray for a better world and peace. A reminder: There will be a tribute to the late Bridie O’Neil for friends at Deacon Street on April 11 at 4 p.m.
DON’T FORGET to vote, Conway voters, April 11. There’s too much riding on this one to not take part!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.