CONWAY — The Valley Voice (oftentimes known as “Tom on the Town”) is an easy column to write this week, given that the valley has come back to life with lots of things going on, headlined by the return of Arts Jubilee Thursdays at Cranmore, which this week featured the acoustic Celtic pop rock of valley favorites Ceili Rain and Dennis & Davey at the base of Cranmore’s North Slope under a full moon.
Man, after the past pandemic year of isolation did we all need a big dose of that musical conviviality and community spirit or what?
After appearing live on WMWV 93.5-FM’s noontime show with George Cleveland and Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott, Bob Halligan Jr. and his Ceili Rain bandmates headed to Cranmore to perform their Celtic-music inspired tunes, showcasing their niche as “the Beatles meet the Irish Chieftains.”
After Dennis & Davey played their as always excellent brand of Celtic pop, ending with Steve Earle’s “Galway Girl,” Ceili Rain band members infiltrated the lawn chair-seated crowd playing their bagpipes and fiddles to join the Bob on stage.
It was all very … heavenly, which is appropriate because Ceili (pronounced “KAY-lee”) is Gaelic for “party,” specifically one with live music, dancing and general merriment. “Coeli” is a form of the Latin word for “heaven.” Rain is that stuff that falls from the sky. Thus, Ceili Rain is a “downpour of heavenly partiness,” according to Ceili Rain’s website, last.fm/music/Ceili+Rain/+wiki.
Another highlight was the collaboration between the dancers of Jeanne Limmer’s Dance Company performing to Ceili Rain’s moving song (about the peace accords in Northern Ireland), “Peace Has Broken Out.”
Kudos to Cleveland and former WMWV station manager Mark Johnson (now of Portland) for bringing their music to local airwaves, which resulted in their being brought here by former Arts Jubilee director Cindy Russell. George was given the honor by current Arts Jubilee director Bobby Sheehan of introducing Ceili Rain on Thursday.
Conway Selectman John Colbath of the Arts Jubilee board says the crowd officially was 1,393 people, the second week in a row of strong 1,000-plus tickets after last week’s Classic Rock Orchestra total of 1,100.
Arts Jubilee continues July 29 with the New Legacy Swing Band (with John Davidson as the opening act). For more, go to artsjubilee.org.
FRIENDS IN THE CROWD: Among that sea of music-starved faces were friends I had not seen in over a year, and we all remarked how we will never take that simple pleasantry of saying, “Hey, friend,” in non-Zoom person ever again.
Among them were Leon and Neli Filip of the Spruce Moose Lodge, who again hosted Ceili Rain at their bed and breakfast at the top of Seavey Street in North Conway Village. “They’re a great group of people,” said Leon as we enjoyed the music from Zip's deck.
I particularly enjoyed hanging out with longtime friend/new Arts Jubilee board member Kimball Packard of the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast of Chocorua, home to the once again happening “Feel the Barn” concert series.
Incidentally, Kimball served on the first board of Arts Jubilee back in 1983 when he and his wife Neysa owned and ran the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson.
Kimball noted that next up in their Feel the Barn series July 25 is comedian Mike McDonald. We’re especially looking forward to the Cormac McCarthy Trio Aug. 29, Jon Pousette-Dart on Sept. 12, Devonsquare’s Alana MacDonald on Sept. 19 and Steve Forbert on Oct. 3. There are lots of others. Go to thefarmstand.net for the whole schedule and to get tickets.
IN OTHER MUSICAL happenings, the Little White Church in Eaton celebrates its renovation today with events starting at 2 p.m., featuring pianist Dana Cunningham and Ellen Schwindt. The event will begin with a short presentation from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance honoring the steeple restoration, followed by piano music in the sanctuary. At 3 p.m., Mango Groove will play as attendees enjoy an ice cream social on the side lawn under the tent.
THE SUNSET CONCERT SERIES at Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s outdoor stage at Theater in the Wood in Intervale continues July 30 with the “Blues-Grassicana” band. For the whole schedule, go to theaterinthewood.org.
WILDCAT INN GARDEN STAGE CONCERT SERIES continues tonight in Jackson with two dinner concerts at 4:40 and 7 p.m. with Tyler-James Kelly. Go to wildcattavern.com for the full scoop. The Red Parka Pub, meanwhile, has Rek-lis tonight and Ryan St. Onge early Sunday evening. Dennis & Davey are at Deacon Street tonight, and the Shannon Door has Bobby Sheehan and Jeremy Holden Sunday. Check Sea Dog for their entertainment listings as well.
COMEDIAN JUSTON MCKINNEY is featured at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield tonight. A Stone Mountain LIVE Show featuring host Carol Noonan and the Stone Mountain Boys with special guests the Clement Brothers is set for July 31. Details found at stonemountainartscenter.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 46 on Tasker Hill Road in Conway has a great new emphasis on live music under the pavilion this summer. Playing today from 1-4 p.m. is Second Hand Smoke, followed by the Simon Crawford Band also today from 6 p.m. till closing.
TUCKERMAN BREWING has Diana’s Bath Salts today and Chimera on Sunday, both from 3-6 p.m., and Sly Richard from 4-7 p.m. July 30.
SPEAKING OF MICROBREWERIES, it was great to see the turnout at Ledges Brewing Co. last Tuesday for the MWV Chamber’s Monthly Chamber After Hours. Owners Silas Miller and Ian Ferguson welcomed chamber staff and members to sample the brews. Tyler Ray gave a good overview of Granite Backcountry Alliance’s ongoing efforts and new MWV Adaptive director Laura Scrimshaw talked about her programs and the opportunities for volunteers.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: food-delivering Saco Woods neighbor Marilyn D’Aquanni (belatedly, 7-21); Alex Leich (today); Joanne Swirka, Sun health editor Terry Leavitt and Sharon and Sue Zemla (7-25); Joe Berry, (7-26); Bob Magg, Paula Kasianchuk and Sun co-founder/Publisher Mark Guerringue (7-28); bassist Moe Baillargeon (7-29) and Badger Realtor Deirde Braun and Soyfire Candle’s Joann Daly (7-30).
KUDOS TO ALL furry graduates of Assisted Canine Training Services (A.C.T.S.), including a special golden retriever friend of mine named Digger who now works at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover’s cancer center. The graduation is today at Journey Church in Center Conway, right behind my condo (I thought it was last month and wrongly wrote that in this column, but I’ll see if I can get there on time this time!). Woof to all grads and their trainers.
