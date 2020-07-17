WHILE COVID-19 is dominating the news these days, and rightly so, having lost my brother Steve 12 years ago to glioblastoma multiforme, a brain cancer that also claimed the lives of Sens. Teddy Kennedy and John McCain and so many others, including Jen Hill, after whom Jen’s Friends is named, I’d like to start this week’s column with a message from Dylan Henry, son of local artist Carol Cyr Hanson’s sister Elizabeth Cyr, who lost her life to the disease in late winter.
To honor the help Jen’s Friends gave his mom, Dylan is holding a fundraising campaign in her name to benefit the local cancer-fighting organization that currently assists 75 families in the Mount Washington Valley.
I wrote in May about how Carol Cyr Hanson took fabric her sister had given her when she knew she would not be able to use it and made face masks out of them. She donated some of the proceeds to Jen’s Friends, and now the family is continuing those fundraising efforts.
I'll let Dylan take it from here:
“After her diagnosis of glioblastoma in late 2017, MWV local Elizabeth Cyr started receiving help from the Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation. They were able to lift a huge financial burden for her, as her condition left her partially paralyzed and unable to work. Her treatment also required her to travel to Scarborough and Dana Farber in Boston frequently. Sadly, Liz lost her battle with cancer in March of this year, after beating the odds and living for two years longer than her initial prognosis.
"In appreciation of everything that they did to help support Liz, her family is collecting donations to be given to the Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation in her memory this weekend, and through Wednesday, July 22, which is National Glioblastoma Awareness Day. Donations can be made online at jensfriends.org or can be mailed to P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860.
"Her family is also holding a Celebration of Life this weekend at her home in Center Conway. Anyone who is interested in attending, please reach out to her son Dylan Henry at dylan.ucf@gmail.com.”
A wonderful way to honor Liz’s memory while helping our neighbors and friends who are battling cancer in the valley.
SPEAKING OF JEN’S FRIENDS, board Vice President Heather Phillips tells me that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board has opted to go for a virtual Climb Against Cancer, July 19-Sept. 19 (the usual day of the climb).
That means that the 23rd annual hillclimb, which started in 1998 as a way to help Jen and which has helped so many others (including me), will be worldwide this year, said Heather, who works as the community health manager at Memorial Hospital in addition to her volunteer role on the JF board.
“We generally raise $100,000 with the climb every year so we are hoping we can hit that mark again this year. But by doing the hike virtually.
"I’m excited because it opens up the virtual climb to people anywhere — for instance, usually my three brothers who live in Colorado, Connecticut and Arizona, who make a contribution in honor of our late mother, this year will be able to actually participate by doing a climb of their own for Jen’s Friends,” said Heather.
People don't have to climb, however — they can go for a walk, run, bike or anything they want.
“We have made it any physical activity,” said Heather, who noted that the board is considering working with Cranmore to allow at least a few members of last year’s top fundraising team, Murphy’s Magic Wand, who raised $6,571, to actually do the hike in two outings of a limited number of people.
“We’re still working on that,” said Heather.
Board member Chris Proulx of Outside TV 16 will be on hand to live-stream video of the kickoff of Dottie Aiello leading a virtual round of Zumba, which she always does for the start of each year’s climb.
“We will have different guests call in on Zoom at assigned times to be interviewed about their experiences, and that will be on Zoom and connected live on Facebook over two to three hours time," Heather said. "That way, they do not have to be at the mountain, but they will be able to participate.”
Local two-time cancer survivor/modern dance instructor Jeanne Limmer and her AXIS Dance Company will also participate as always, whether in a pre-recorded dance or in a performance that would be live-streamed. The troupe always gives an inspiring dance at the summit of Cranmore during the Climb Against Cancer to cancer survivor Melissa Etheridge’s “I Dance for Life.”
And, just as Eric Rollnick’s Mango Groove Steel Drum Band is always part of the festivities by providing entertainment at the base of each year’s climb, their music will be played in the background of the streaming video Sept. 19.
A live silent auction will also be held online that day, featuring all sorts of great items, with board president Erik Chandler noting that local luthier Noah Rivers (grandson of Evelyn and the late Joe Rivers of “On the Links” Mountain Ear golf column fame) will make a custom mandolin to the buyer’s specifications, valued at over $2,000.
Custom jewelry, Great Glen Trails SnowCoach tours and high-end gift certificates also will be offered, Heather said.
To donate items, or to sign your pledge for your virtual climb between July 19- Sept. 19, go to jensfriends.org. For more information, call (603) 356-5083.
HOORAY TO WALMART, which, starting next week, will become the first major retailer to require customers to wear face masks as coronavirus cases throughout the rest of the country continue to rise.
And wasn’t it great to see Janice Crawford, executive director of the MWV Chamber, put up the sign at the Conway Info Booth, asking people to be respectful and wear a mask?
BEND ZE KNEES (and Wear a Mask): I had not been up to Cranmore in a while but was there Wednesday night to cover the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct’s annual meeting, which was held on the lawn off Zip’s Pub’s deck. I had to laugh when I saw the mask someone had placed on the Hannes Schneider statue.
Hey, if it’s good enough for the “Father of American Skiing,” then it’s good enough for us, I say!
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including former Cranmore general manager Ted Austin, niece Morenike Adetula Eastman and occasional WMWV fill-in deejay when he's back in port, Rich “Sailor Boy” Gray and guitarist Elmo Zack, now of Charlestown (today); Duncan MacFadyen (7-19); great dancer Elizabeth Graves and scribe Paul Stuart (7-20); RMS mortgage specialist Randy Guida and Slim Bryant (7-22); Taffy Case, Robert J. Straw and Maureen Lynch Ward (7-23); Alex Leich and Maury McKinney (7-24); and all others.
HAVE A GREAT HOT (AND SAFE) WEEKEND! Story Land in Glen opened Friday pass holders and will open to the general public with advance reservations July 22, with new restrictions in place. Go to storylandnh.com for the scoop.
