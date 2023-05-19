IT’S BEEN QUITE A SOCIAL WEEK, with music, foodie events and for some, college graduations as we enjoy the slower time that enables us locals to get together while awaiting Memorial Day and the unofficial kickoff to the busy summer.

On Tuesday, for example, the Eagle Mountain House and Golf Club hosted the May Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce After Hours social event, where old ski industry friend and now general manager Joel Bourassa and Mainsail Vice President of Operations Tom Haines — Mainsail being the group that has been managing the landmark, 1879-built resort since September — welcomed attendees to the refurbished Carriage House for a soiree that included food treats created by veteran chef Stan Shafer.

