IT’S BEEN QUITE A SOCIAL WEEK, with music, foodie events and for some, college graduations as we enjoy the slower time that enables us locals to get together while awaiting Memorial Day and the unofficial kickoff to the busy summer.
On Tuesday, for example, the Eagle Mountain House and Golf Club hosted the May Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce After Hours social event, where old ski industry friend and now general manager Joel Bourassa and Mainsail Vice President of Operations Tom Haines — Mainsail being the group that has been managing the landmark, 1879-built resort since September — welcomed attendees to the refurbished Carriage House for a soiree that included food treats created by veteran chef Stan Shafer.
Chamber Executive Director Michelle Cruz introduced both, and they gave an extensive overview of renovations as well as what’s in store for the venerable landmark hotel.
“Bringing this new vision to life at the Carriage House has been a labor of love, but I have no doubt our guests will agree it was well worth the effort,” said Joel, adding, “The renovation has enhanced the Carriage House’s natural charm and versatility, bringing new life into one of the area’s most cherished event venues. We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy the enhancements firsthand this spring.”
The renovation included several updates to the Carriage House ballroom, including a new roof, updated interiors, new doors and additional windows to better showcase the stunning mountains views.
Chamber attendees applauded the uplift, and afterwards, many — including Kismet Rock Foundation’s Krissy Fraser, physical therapist Stephanie Pavao, husband Corey Madden, WMCC President Chuck Lloyd and the Mount Washington Auto Road/Great Glen Trails’ Meghan Moody Schwartz — joined Tom and Joel by the new firepits for continued conversation in the still bug-free spring air outdoors on the new patio.
In other happenings this week, the Eagle Mountain House on Friday night hosted the New Hampshire Chapter of the American Culinary Federation’s Taste of New Hampshire gala. More on that next week.
LEAVING THE EAGLE TUESDAY NIGHT after the MWV Chamber After Hours, I stopped by the Wildcat Inn and Tavern.
Being a Tuesday, it was Hoot Night, and many of the people who had been at the Chamber After Hours also made a stop at the Wildcat to hear the music and continue the socializing — which, after the extended isolation necessitated by the pandemic the past few years, was greatly appreciated and commented upon by many of the old friends with whom I had a chance to speak, both at the chamber event and at Hoot Night.
“This has been such a fun night, catching up with everyone and now hearing the music. It makes you realize all that we have been missing,” said longtime friend Karen Albert, joining a group at the far end of the bar that included friends Nanci Carney, Katy Bailey, the current Mount Washington Valley Ms. Barbara Theriault and several others. “It’s so important not to take any of this — our interactions — for granted.”
She definitely has a point.
It also brought to mind a news report I watched this past week on CNN, which said that the COVID-19 pandemic took an undeniable toll on mental health. Rates of clinical depression had been rising steadily in the U.S. but “jumped notably” in recent years, the Gallup data shows.
BEST CURE FOR THE BLUES? Getting out and exercising, easy to do here in the White Mountains — and (assuming everyone is vaccinated) stopping by to hear some great tunes at a local establishment.
That’s always true at the Wildcat, especially for Hoot Night, hosted by Jonathan Sarty, and always featuring several performers, including Jeremy Dean, who wow’ed everyone with his flawless rendition of the very complicated Richard Thompson acoustic motorbike classic, “1952 Vincent Black Lightning.”
BILLIE THIBODEAU SHINES: Also making a memorable debut at Hoot was Porter, Maine’s Billie Thibodeau, who grew up there and is now home after time away in California.
She performed a few covers as well as two original acoustic songs, performing with a vocal confidence and polished surety that decidedly set her apart for seasoned Wildcat Hoot regular attendees.
“I played two songs from a CD I’m working on, ‘Living Room’ and ‘Roommate,’” Billie shared with me after Jackson resident/Hoot fan Jane O’Brien of the BBC introduced us.
I told her she ought to enter next year’s WMWV “Song of the Year” contest — in the meantime, look for Billie to play at local venues as she finds her way on our vibrant local music scene.
SPEAKING OF WHICH, don’t miss Lazy River Riders at the Red Parka Pub in Glen today and Matt and the Barnburners for a Blue Sunday performance May 21. In other gigs, highlights May 20 include the Carolyn Ramsay Band at the Wildcat; Chimera today and the Blue Grit Blues Band May 21 at Tuckerman Brewing; Escape Goat at Ledge Brewing tonight; Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes of Rek-lis tonight and Dan Parkhurst and Rafe Matregrano May 21 at the Shannon Door; and at Top of the 9th tonight, Roundabout.
IN OTHER SOCIAL happenings this week, Steve Johnson and his Moat Mountain Smokehouse crew Thursday hosted the spring social gathering of the Valley Originals, the group of more than 20 locally owned, independent restaurants “marked by the gold and black Signs.”
More than 100 people attended the bash, which featured macaroni and cheese, pizza and black bean burgers as well as the Moat’s craft beers.
Wally Campbell, executive director of the VO’s, in a follow-up interview, said he made appoint to go about local lodging establishments to invite hotel industry frontliners to thank them for supporting the local independent restaurants, which give back $250,000 to $3025,00 per year to help local causes such as Jen’s Friends, End 68 Hours of Hunger and more.
“To be able to give away those funds, to support these good organizations, we need the local support and I wanted them to know we appreciate their help,” Wally told me.
TOPPING THIS weekend’s fun social agenda is the Conway Village Congregational Church’s Spring Fling today, May 20, rain or shine, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
My pal Brian Wiggin says he’s going to have lots of vintage books for sale and there will also be a yard sale, a plant sale, a craft sale, a bake sale, a pick-a-prize raffle and a barbecue lunch.
Also today is White Mountain Community Health Center’s Whitaker Wander. Go to whitemountainhealth.org to register.
THE FEEL THE BARN concert series kicks off May 21 at Chocorua’s Farmstand Bed and Breakfast with a show with the Bobby Keyes Trio.
Bobby is a guitarist whose career spans from American Roots to Pop Music. Go to thefarmstand.net for ticket info and for upcoming show details.
SKATE PARK: Looking ahead to May 27, the Theater in the Wood is hosting the Punks for a Cause 5-9 p.m fundraiser for the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park. And on May 28, the Jackson Area Chamber once again presents its Wildquack Duck Race and Music Fest. Then, Settlers Green has a Memorial Day Block Party and Cruise Night May 29.
CONGRATS TO all college graduates, including to the community-minded Staci Colbath, longtime manager of Flatbread North Conway, who obtained her RN degree this week.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including Jim Terry (today); e-biker Ralph Jackson and Realtor Antonella Bliss (5-21); Elizabeth Estey (5-22); Steve Ryan (5-23); drummer Danny Spofford, pickleballer Clare Grabher and Paula Churchhill (5-24); and Hannes Schneider, grandson of ski great Hannes Schneider), Elise Edgerton, Nancy Greenblatt Shappell and Matteo Lentini (5-26) and all others.
SEE YOU at the Brown Church Spring Fling in Conway Village today. And, GO CELTICS!
