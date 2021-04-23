SO, ARE YOU still masking up?
Those of us in the deep end of the gene pool certainly hope so.
As we’ve all no doubt heard, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last week acted to lift the mask mandate effective midnight last Saturday while still encouraging “social distancing and the wearing of masks when appropriate,” adding that “it’s just a good idea.”
That’s true — which leads one to ponder: then why lift the mask mandate now?
“Everyone is really doing their part to stare down COVID,” Sununu said. “The pandemic is not over, and we’re not declaring victory by any means on any of this, but our successes to date have created opportunity.”
NBC Channel 10 of Boston reported that while infections have risen throughout the spring, Sununu credited the state’s success with vaccinations for keeping deaths low and hospitalizations at a manageable level. More than 70 percent of residents age 16 and older have either been vaccinated or have scheduled appointments, said Beth Daly, chief of the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.
In my travels around the valley, I’m happy to report that most people are still wearing masks.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the MWV Chamber of Commerce, had a great letter in Friday’s Conway Daily Sun concerning the lifting of the mask mandate and local business impacts.
“On April 16, Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive order mandating mask wearing in the state of New Hampshire ended. This order did not, however, remove the individual businesses’ prerogative to continue requiring a mask to enter their place of business and/or an individual’s right to continue to wear a mask based on their own level of precaution,” wrote Janice.
Be aware, she added, that the mask mandate came with the caveat that N.H. Universal Guidelines are still in place as well as the business segment guidelines that were created, reviewed and adjusted by the N.H. Reopening Task Force that has been meeting since April of 2020.
On May 7, she added, the state will move from N.H. Universal Guidelines to N.H. Universal Best Practices — the difference being enforcement. These ‘Best Practices’ are being created by the Reopening Task Force and will be available soon.
“Once again, the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce would like to stress the fact that businesses are well within their authority to establish whatever guidelines they wish to adhere to once a person enters their doors,” Janice wrote.
She said if businesses are in need of door/window signs to communicate their policy of mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing before one enters, contact the chamber at (603) 356-5701.
In a follow-up interview, Janice said those who have been wearing masks no doubt will continue doing so — and she counts herself as one of those.
She has had her two vaccines but sees the value in continuing to wear a mask.
“I don’t think the mask mandate being lifted will change people’s minds, including those who didn’t have a problem wearing a mask and those who didn’t like wearing them. I think this will, however, make it harder for businesses as it puts them in a position of potential harassment.
“I think,” Janice added, “people are generally willing to comply with what they are asked to do and certainly businesses have the right to determine what their rules are for entering their business and I hope people will respect that.”
Her views were shared by others interviewed, including Wally Campbell, executive director of the Valley Originals, the group of more than 20 local independent restaurants.
“For the most part we have asked the members as to what they were going to do and 90 percent indicated they plan to keep the mask requirement in place for two to four weeks at a minimum,” said Wally. “That has been getting a little pushback from some customers, but once it is explained to them that some employees may not yet have gotten their shots and that if something happened in their establishment they would have to close for two weeks they seem to understand. The governor left it up to the people to use their discretion.”
He said that he believes that everyone who got an outdoor dining permit from the town of Conway last summer will be looking to do the same this year. “Many I hate to say are offering reduced hours and operating only five days a week because they can’t find the help.”
Fellow Valley Originals member Terry O’Brien of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub saluted her fellow restaurateurs on Facebook.
“I am so proud of the Valley Original restaurants & other businesses for staying masked!” she wrote.
Contacted this week, Terry — a COVID-19 survivor — said most customers are OK with the masks. “I hope that customers understand we are just trying to keep our staff and guests safe. We are continuing to require that guests wear masks, and our staff will continue following the rules of the CDC requiring contact tracing and masks for food service staff.”
The Parka for now is not doing bands, but is offering entertainment Wednesdays and Sundays. “With social distancing until we can get back that capacity we cannot afford to give up the seats we have on the stage for three-piece bands,” said Terry.
Joe Downs, proprietor of the Naked Bohemian, NoCo Imports and Boston Brothers Pizzeria, requires the masks.
“Some guy and his boy came in today and they had masks on but I asked them to pull their masks up to cover their noses. They gave me the evil eye and walked out — and they walked outside and pulled their masks down. So, you get some of that. If they don’t wear a mask I don’t care of they want to spend $1,000 — no mask, no biz.”
He said for Boston Brothers Pizzeria, he will be doing outdoor dining in Reporter Court this summer. “We will not have indoor seating this summer — if you want to order inside or to use the bathroom, you will have to wear the masks,” said Joe.
Dr. Marianne Jackson, interim director at the Gibson Center for Senior Services of North Conway, said she just returned from visiting her son Dr. Erik Anderson, who is an emergency room resident physician in Albuquerque, N.M., and that “98 percent of the people were wearing masks. So,” she said, “that was great to see. And as for here at the Gibson Center, we will continue to be masked for our patrons and volunteers.”
With friend Suzanne Westhall last Sunday, I ran into B.J. and Alicia Hawkes outside of the retail shop for White Mountain Puzzles and they had a sign on the door that pretty much sums it all up: “Gov. Sununu can do whatever he likes but you still need to be masked to come in. Thank you!”
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, hopefully masked, we extend best wishes to one and all, including: belatedly to the Ham Foundation’s Dot Seybold (we got that wrong last week — it was 4-22, Earth Day) and the Sun’s gifted new photographer Rachel Sharples (4-23); and happy birthdays to snow sculptor Sandy Hall, Chalmers Insurance’s Mindy Palmer Prescott, Conway Rec Path capital campaign co-chair Sharon Wroblewski and Pru Smith (all today); the ever-kind Anne Marie Pillion, who turns the big 9-0 on Sunday (4-25); Ski the Whites’ Andrew Drummond, ski coach Mamie Fiona, Adirondack chair maker Bob Pletschke, Anne Morrison Getchell and Leah Valladares (4-26); Jon Hill (4-27); Bob Shrader (4-28); baseball fan Bill Jones, banker Allen Gould, Saralynn Rice and Conway Public Library children’s librarian Tessa Narducci (4-29); and mandolin-playing outdoors enthusiast Phil Ostroski and Katy Bailey (4-30).
ENJOY TODAY’S GREAT weather. It’s Sunday River’s last day of the season today for the diehards — and, for updates on Mount Washington ski routes and avalanche danger, go to mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org.
Spring at long last!
