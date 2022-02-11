OLYMPICS, GREAT SNOW, Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl LVI all add up to an action-packed and perhaps even romantic weekend (for us Cupids).
Add in the truckers’ protests in Canada, Russia’s massing troops along the Ukrainian border, inflation and supply chain factors, let alone the pandemic and Donald Trump’s missing documents and you’ve got an overview of where we stand at this point in the year. A bright spot on the COVID front is Gov. Chris Sununu’s reporting that “we are trending in the right direction” regarding the virus. Let’s hope so.
THE RED PARKA PUB is featuring takeout BBQ ribs and giant wings as part of their Tailgate Platter for Sunday’s big game — orders must be made by 4 p.m. Game Day. Call (603) 383-4344 for orders. They say it’s enough to feed four people.
RAMS OR BENGALS? The Super Bowl game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is on for Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 6 p.m. with coverage by NBC Sports. It ought to be a good game (even without now retired Bucs/Patriots GOAT QB Tom Brady).
It’s QB Joe Burrows of the Bengals and their great defense against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his Rams’ potent offense. Rams are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
The Pepsi Halftime Show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Blige, the only one to perform previously at a Super Bowl, was part of 2001’s halftime show.
The top 5 Super Bowl performances of all time? According to the Sporting News, they are: 1. Michael Jackson (1993); 2. Prince (2007); 3. Katy Perry (2015); 4. U2 (2002); and 5. Beyonce (2013). Me? I’d have to add Bruce Springsteen (2009), Bruno Mars (2014) and the Rolling Stones (2005).
IT WAS GREAT to see Jessie Diggins become the first U.S. athlete to medal in an individual sprint in cross-country Tuesday. The Minnesotan won a gold medal with Kikkan Randall in the team sprint freestyle at the Pyeongchang Olympics four years ago.
Kudos also to Paula Sullivan Jones’ niece, Julia Marino of Westport, Conn., who won the silver in snowboarding.
Plus we are all rooting for Center Conway’s Sean Doherty in the biathlon, with Sun sports editor Lloyd Jones keeping us posted as Sean competes Saturday at 4 a.m. (live on the Peacock channel, later on USA Network), and if he qualifies in the top 60 he will compete Sunday in the 12.5 km pursuit.
ALSO GETTING INTO THE Olympic spirit is the MWV Curling Club, which is hosting two learn-to-curl events today and next Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ham Ice Arena in Conway Village, geared for beginners. For more information about the curling club, go to mwvcurlingclub.org.
HOCKEY BENEFIT: Just a reminder that the Kennett High hockey team is hosting its annual “Kennett Hockey Fight Cancer Game” Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Ham Arena at 2 p.m. versus Monadnock. Proceeds benefit Jen’s Friends and the family of Evan Cicero, a freshman and varsity soccer player at Kennett who is undergoing treatment for B-cell lymphoma. Chris Proulx of Outside TV 16 is raising funds as well. Send checks to Evan Cicero Fund, P.O. Box 1457, North Conway NH 03860.
SONG OF THE YEAR: Submissions for WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Song of the Year” contest are being taken through midnight Feb. 13. Email submissions to Greg Frizzell at greg@wmwv.com or drop off a CD at the studios at Settlers Green.
After submissions close, WMWV will play each song entry on air during a special evening showcase. Judges will pick the top three songs and post them on the radio station website until midnight on March 31. WMWV and Blue Moon Brewing Co. will have each finalist play one gig at a local establishment in late February and March to promote themselves and collect to get votes.
On March 31 at midnight the song with the most votes wins and the winner gets a live on-air showcase on WMWV; plus they get their song added to the WMWV playlist, $1,000 in cash and Blue Moon gifts and prizes. Check out the rules at wmwv.com.
KATHY BENNETT AND THOM Perkin performed live on WMWV Friday morning prior to their performance with Taylor Whiteside, Ted DeMille, Taylor Smith and Chris Dombroski Friday night in the Theater in the Wood Winter Concert Series. Next up in the series Feb. 18 is the Boston Comedy Night; followed by the Gravel Project Feb. 25 and Studio Two: The Beatles Tribute March 4. Go to believeinbooks.org for more information.
SNOW REPORT: The skiing could not be better. Here’s the latest from Ski NH.com:
CROSS COUNTRY: Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, 50 kilometers; 84.6 km; Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, 45 km; tubing hill and SnowCoach operating; Jackson Ski Touring, 75 km; MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, 45 km; and the Reserve at Purity Spring Resort, 15 km; guided snowshoe tours Saturday at 2 and moonlit tour at 7 p.m.
ALPINE: Black Mountain, 63 of 69 trails; Bretton Woods, all 98 trails; Cranmore, 53 of 57 trails; tubing park; live music in Zip’s Pub with Greg Walsh, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday is Deal Day with tickets purchased online in advance; King Pine, all 17 trails; Jonathan Sarty in Trails End Tavern Feb. 12, 2-5 p.m.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including; Cranmore’s Brian Fairbank, Abe Lincoln, Toni Marcello, Chris Bailey, Chuck Seavey, the Red Parka’s Terry O’Brien and J-Town Deli’s Genn Anzaldi (today); White Mountain legend Dick Hamilton and Jackson PD’s Chris Perley (2-13); musician Ken Turley, Bob Dunn, skier Jack Estabrook, the Farmstand’s Neysa Packard and the Tin Can Co.’s Patti Alden (all 2-14); Realtor Suzie Laskin, skiing adventurer Robert McConaghy, Carol Chafee, musician Don Campbell and Cheryl Emerson (2-15); Sun entertainment editor Alec Kerr and musician Michael Landers (2-16); Michaela Andruzzi and Margaret Munck (2-17); and belatedly Ron Moore (2-7).
HERE’S HOPING CUPID IS sweet to you this Valentine’s Day Weekend. And have fun skiing, watching the Olympics and the Super Bowl!
