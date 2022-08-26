END OF AUGUST greetings to you and your favorite fellow lover of Zea mays.
It’s the best time of the year for we native sweet corn enthusiasts.
Sherman’s Farm Stand in East Conway; Weston’s Farm Stand on West Side Road in Conway in Fryeburg; Grand View Farm next to Leavitt’s on Route 16 in Conway and the North Conway Community Center’s Farmer’s Market on Tuesdays are just a few of the places to find it.
While enjoying the sweet harvest, I always recall my first summer as a reporter for The Mountain Ear after college graduation, when I was assigned a story on corn by my brother, Steve, publisher of the aptly named Ear (Steve loved corn and would eat six ears at a sitting) and editor Ann W. Bennett, who, wrote the Thoughts While Weeding column for the Ear and now More Thoughts While Weeding here at the Sun.
Doc Hussey had agreed to let me come over to the Eastern Slope Farm on West Side Road to learn about growing corn.
Looking back to that encounter with the legendary Dr. Eugene Hussey (1920-2006), I guess my young buck indolence must have been written all over my face as I asked Doc, “So, tell me, what kind of corn do you grow?”
He slowly and quietly told me, and I walked along behind, jotting down what he said.
Picking up on my apparent attitude, he stopped in his tracks, turned abruptly and said, “Now, young man, tell me what I just said.”
Huh?
I snapped out of whatever mood I was in and said, “Uh, OK,” and reading from my chicken scratch notes, I was able to read back about how the Native Americans taught the settlers about corn and how farmers grew it for livestock and different varieties for human consumption and how it was an important crop for farmers.
“OK,” said Doc, gazing back at me, “I guess we can continue.”
Whew! Talk about passing the audition!
I wrote the story, which was the cover piece in that week’s edition in August 1979.
As I wrote earlier this summer, the Hussey farming tradition is being carried on by Doc’s grandson, Justin, 45, and his wife Julie, 44.
So, fellow corn lovers, please pass the butter and a little salt, and enjoy this season’s sweet bounty!
FROM CORN TO ENTERTAINMENT: There was a very appreciative crowd for the host Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Radio Band’s 10th anniversary show of the Cold River Radio Show last Sunday, Aug. 21, at Mountaintop Music Center’s restored and iconic Majestic Theater.
Headliners Acoustic Nuisance brought tears to the eyes of many (including my own) with their hauntingly beautiful Celtic tunes performed by Simon Crawford, Kevin Dolan and Davey Armstrong, joined by Davey’s wife Becky on vocals.
Much to the crowd’s delight, Jonathan chimed in on the last number, “Wild Mountain Thyme,” which was always the classic Celtic tune that the late Rod MacKenzie performed when he hosted Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern or for the Lewis and White concerts.
It was fitting, given that Jonathan got his start singing at the Wildcat’s Hoot Nights under Rod’s tutelage and then took over that hosting role when Rod left for Florida.
Other highlights of the 10th anniversary show were when proud papa Jonathan hoisted son Pierce, 6, up to the microphone, where the all-too-cute Pierce gave a shout-out to his mom, Sally, whom he had helped with ticket reservations earlier in the box office.
Making a big splash was Local Spotlight performer Dan Aldrich, who got to play a few of his original tunes backed by the stellar Cold River Band. He also played at the post-show party at the Majestic Café.
Also wowing the crowd was gifted Portland singer-songwriter Connor Garvey, who played at the first Cold River show 10 years ago.
The featured author was Ed Crocket, who shared tales from growing up in the Munjoy Hill area of Portland in his first book, “The Ghost of Walter Crocket,” a story of family, resiliency and triumph in overcoming poverty and his alcoholic father’s addiction.
Next up is a Cold River Radio Revue Dinner Show, set for Sept. 4 at the Old Saco River Inn in Fryeburg with the Cold River Radio Band joined by Boston jazz vocalist Cassandre McKinley. For tickets, go to tinyurl.com/mrfzcyjp.
MEANWHILE, THE MAJESTIC is featuring “The Songs of Irving Berlin” tonight, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. performed by clarinet and saxophone virtuosos Peter and Will Anderson, joined by pianist Jesse Gelber, percussionist Alex Raderman and vocalist Molly Ryan. For more information, go to conwaymajestic.com.
The always excellent Majestic Café’s Friday Night Jazz Series continues Sept. 2 with music by saxophonist Tracy McMullen and pianist Jed Wilson. P.S. The Friday night sessions are the best-kept secret in town!
IN OTHER MUSIC, the Denmark Art Center this Sunday from noon-8 p.m. presents its Dam Jam Revival with the Mallett Brothers Band and the Jason Spooner Band and lots of other fun activities for the family. Go to denmarkarts.org for event details.
The Lazy River Riders are at Tuckerman Brewing Co.’s outdoor beer garden today and the Riley Parkhurst Project plays there Sunday both from 3-6 p.m. Riley is now starting her new job at her alma mater, Berklee College of Music, as the stage lighting director and we wish her well!
Ledge Brewing has the Jim McLaughlin Band on Aug. 27 outdoors beginning at 6 p.m.
The Farmstand Bed and Breakfast’s “Feel the Barn” has a sold-out show Aug. 28 by beloved former Devonsquare vocalist/violinist Alana MacDonald, who has battled back from cancer — on Sept. 5, Glen David Andrews performs. Go to thefarmstand.net for upcoming show info.
The Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Friday Night Outdoor Sunset Concert Series hosts the Silks Sept. 2. Go to believeinbooks.org for more.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we extend best wishes to Diane Montague, Kevin Flynn and Frank Jost (today), Tom Stevens (8-28); Democratic state Rep. Steve Woodcock, Dorothy Solomon, harpist Jane Wilcox Hively, my late brother Country Ecologist David L. Eastman (8-29); Saco Bound’s Bob Tagliaferri, the Notchland’s Les Schoof and Realtor Kerry MacDougall (8-31); UNH ski coach Cory Schwartz and Eaton administrator Lianne Boelzner (9-1); and Cranmore ski patroller Katie Saunders and John Elliott (9-2).
SEE you at Aviation Day today at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport!
