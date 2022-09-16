CONWAY — On Friday morning, board members of Jen’s Friends gathered at the base of Cranmore to set up the tables and displays inside Zip’s Pub, getting ready for today’s 25th Jen’s Friends “Climb Against Cancer,” which starts with registration at 8 a.m. and the climb at 9:30 a.m.
Jen’s Friends Board President Erik Chandler backed up his E.G. Chandler pickup truck near the Skimobile car exhibit, and items were carried into Zip’s.
Jen’s Friends Board President Erik Chandler backed up his E.G. Chandler pickup truck near the Skimobile car exhibit, and items were carried into Zip’s.
I asked board members Barbara “BT” Theriault and Susan Cummings to show me this year’s 25th anniversary T-shirts.
They held up a shirt, which showed 25 purple hearts on a green tree of life, with the largest heart containing a smiling photo of Jen Hill, after whom Jen’s Friends is named.
The tree’s roots extend outward, with the words that are on the Jen’s Friends amulets that my sister Susie Eastman of Boulder, Colo,. creates for Jen’s Friends: “Believe,” “Hope,” “Strength,” “Courage” and “Faith.”
Those amulets are available at jensfrinds.org, as well as a few local merchants such Spruce Hurricane and North Country Fair Jewelers.
Susie created the amulets for our family when our late brother Steve was battling brain cancer. Steve chose “Courage,” and showed it throughout his 2½-year battle against gioblastoma multiforme — the same kind of brain cancer that Jen Hill had when she died at age 26 in 1998.
Having a marketing mind, Steve contacted friend and fellow cancer battler Stoney Morrell of Story Land to help sponsor the amulets to launch them as a fundraiser for Jen’s Friends.
That was in 2005, and although Steve, who passed in 2008 at age 58, and Stoney, whom we lost in 2006 at age 50, are no longer with us physically, they live on in our hearts — and Susie’s amulets continue to raise funds for Jen’s Friends for clients.
New at the climb this year will be a metal tree, and people can put their own heart messages onto the leaves, BT told us.
Those messages, along with cancer survivor Bernadette Donohoe’s “Hands of Hope” banner and the commemorative signs with the names of late cancer battlers along the route, all give us pause to reflect on those loved ones we have lost.
IN OTHER FUNDRAISERS THIS month, final tallies are not yet in, but based on last Saturday’s crowds, it looks like the last weekend’s 46th Mud Bowl was up overall.
Serving his first Mud Bowl as executive director of the North Conway Community Center, Phil Ouellette was behind the grills with others.
Asked this week how many burgers he flipped, Phil quipped, “I dunno — I stopped counting at 322!”
One new attraction at Mud Bowl was the Lucy’s Ice Cream truck, which did good business. Meanwhile, behind the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch, Ted Phillips was selling ice cream novelties as well.
I have to admit it was great to be able to write a story about a hometown team, the Jason Veno- and Chris Olds-led North Country Crocs, winning the title, their third overall and first since 2017 after the Muddas Football Club had won for the previous three straight years en route to winning their 22nd overall.
Kudos to all the volunteers who made the event another success, especially the husband-and-wife team of Jon “the Voice of mud Bowl” and Monica (chief Mudbassador) Belkin, who give their all to Mud Bowl every year.
Thanks also to Jeremy Gordon and Mike Malkin for helping Jon in the announcer’s booth all weekend.
As they oft said, booming over the loudspeakers at Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum throughout the three-day muddy weekend, “Hey, Mud Bowl!”
TOP GUN, MAVERICK: You never know what stories you’ll uncover in chance encounters.
For example, when I was speaking with Susan Cummings Friday morning at Cranmore, she mentioned that her Navy veteran son J.J. had been with her when they attended Sunday morning’s solemn 21st anniversary 9/11 ceremonies in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
“J.J. is a recently retired Navy officer who flew fighter jets,” Susan told me, noting he had been skipper of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) aircraft carrier. Not only that, but he was a consultant to Tom Cruise’s latest movie, “Top Gun: Maverick,” with name credits right at the end of the action thriller of a film.
Susan says he got to go to the Hollywood premiere. How cool is that?
I Googled it, and sure enough, in an edition of the Daily News in June, Capt. Cummings was interviewed by reporter Dave Hess about his consulting role.
All in all, Hess wrote, the film captures what Cummings sees as the essence of fighter pilots’ work and life. “It’s really a film about risk,” he said. “That’s what naval aviation is all about: what are the risks of this, what are the costs and what do we gain? … We’re risk takers, but we’re not gamblers.”
Two lines in the movie are tags of his that colleagues instantly recognized. One is a blunt way of describing a slowpoke.
The other, a line Cruise delivers when he’s asked why he doesn’t know a common nautical term: “I don’t sail boats,” declares Cruise, channeling Cummings. “I land on ’em.”
Being a Navy junior, whose dad was a career naval officer, I loved hearing Susan’s tales about her son, who is a Bates College graduate and is now 54.
I wish I had had the chance to meet him at Schouler Park last Sunday. And kudos, by the way, to Steve Woodcock and others for coordinating the observances and for all who took part.
IN MUSIC, don’t miss “Miami Spice” at the Majestic Theatre tonight at 7 p.m., featuring a variety of Latin jazz (mountaintopmusic.org).
Tuckerman Brewing Co. has Copilot today and Pig’s Eye Sunday, both from 3-6 p.m. Fresh after hosting Movies Under the Stars this past Wednesday, Ledge Brewing has Shark Martin today at 6 p.m.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including; Realtor/Conway Planning Board member Bill Barbin (today); singer Candie Allen, Meisters veteran Jay Waterman, Matt Cameron and the Shannon Door’s community-minded Nora Mulkern Bean (9-19); the Gibson Center’s Beverly Micallef, Wendy Olson and Mountain Mama Kathy McGilvray Baltz (9-20); Realtor Diane McGregor, Maj. John Edgerton (USAF-Ret.) and Leonessa Langbehm-Abraham (9-21); Lorraine Seibel and Erin Wright (9-22); and Judith Boulay Campbell, paratrooper veteran Bob Currier and Jackson Selectman Frank DiFruscio (9-23); and all others.
SEE YOU at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center in Fryeburg tonight for Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s “Beyond the Valley Adventure Fest” presentations at 7 p.m. (tinmountain.org) and at the “Feel the Barn” concert Series at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast Sunday night, which is featuring Carla Ryder and the Blue Ribbons; tribute to Carole King’s “Tapestry” album. Go to thefarmstand.net for tickets and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.