HAPPY LABOR DAY WEEKEND, the traditional end of summer.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the MWV Chamber, says she’s expecting a big weekend for the valley. “It being a holiday weekend, and looking at the weather forecast, yes, we think it will be busy,” said Janice.
Among the highlights of the weekend is a Craft and Artisan Festival on the grounds of the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway today and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Settlers Green, meanwhile, has a Tuckerman Pop-Up Beer Garden Saturday and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. both days. Settlers Green hosts another of its weekly Cruise Nights with the MWV Old Car Club Monday, Sept. 6, and the MWV Old Car Club is hosting its third annual Wicked Rides Car Show at 71 Hobbs St. in Conway Village near Tuckerman Brewing Co. today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a benefit for the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park (rain date: Sept. 5). Go to goskatekev@aol.com for details.
The Pope Memorial Library (formerly the North Conway Library) is holding its annual outdoor huge used book and CD sale today and tomorrow, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Denmark Art Center in Denmark, Maine is featuring the art of Janet Gill and Jeremiah Gill, who will be in Bicentennial Park from 2-4 p.m. with refreshments. Their art will be n display at the gallery through Oct. 23. Call (207) 452-2412 for details.
POST OFFICE CLOSED: All post offices will be closed Monday and there will be no street delivery for Labor Day as well. Saco Valley Medical Group in Conway will also be closed.
Also this weekend, we see in our paper’s Classifieds there are at least 12 going on in the valley this weekend, so good luck to you and your happy bargain hunter as you track down treasures on your own personal “Antiques Roadshow.”
In case you hadn’t heard, by the way, PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” visited the Omni Mount Washington Resort Thursday — we’ll have a story next week on that visit.
Among the local yard sale ads that caught our eye is American Legion Post 46 of Tasker Hill Road of Conway’s flea market and swap meet, set for today from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. In addition to the usual items, they’ve even got motorcycle parts for sale — along with lots more!
MUSIC AND MORE: On stage this weekend, there’s plenty of great music. Tuckerman Brewing Co. at 64 Hobbs Street has Shark Martin today and Junco on Sunday, both from 3-6 p.m. at its outdoor Beer Garden.
Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale has the always excellent Gravel Project today, featuring brothers Andrew Gravel on guitar and Jordan Gravel on Hammond B-3 organ. They performed at Tuckerman Brewing Friday night before an appreciative crowd who love the group for their lively and polished mix of music by such groups as the Allman Brothers and Steely Dan and their own appealing originals, some of which get airplay on WMWV 93.5-FM., as their music fits right into the local station’s AAA (adult album alternative) format.
IN OTHER MUSIC, the Wildcat Inn and Tavern’s Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series contineus tonight with music at 4:30 an 7 p.m. by one of my favorites, South Berwick, Maine’s Cormac McCarthy, a gifted signer-songwriter and musical storyteller.
The series continues Sept. 11 with a show by the wonderful Amarantos Quartet.
The Wildcat features the White Mountain Ceili Band Wednesdays, Rafe Matyregrano Thursdays and Al Shafner Fridays – go to wildcattavern.com for the scoop.
FEEL THE BARN: I got to see Cormac backed by wife/vocalist Sammie Haynes, keyboardist Kent Allyn and pedal steel player Bruce Derr in a great show at Kimball and Neysa Packard’s Feel the Barn Concert Series at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in Chocorua last Sunday night. Cormac is a true New England treasure so if you get a chance to see him at the Wildcat tonnight, you’ll be in for a treat!
The intimate and folksy Feel the Barn Series continues at the Farmstand with a Labor Day show Monday, Sept. 6, by Boston roots rocker Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles. Go to thefarmstand.net for the scoop.
While there, be sure to try Kimball New Orleans-style gumbo and vegetarIan chili, as I did last weekend — man, can he put the kick into what he cooks!
THE RETURN OF MEMPHIS LIGHTNING: Speaking of hot stuff, the Red Parka Pub brings back the raw and rockin’ guitar playing of Memphis Lightning for another Blue Sunday Sept. 5, from 8-11 p.m.; featuring the all-out, straight-ahead electric blues-Americana roots rock of a trio fronted by young guitar sensation who goes by the name of Lightning.
The charismatic guitarist will be celebrating his birthday at the show, so he is bound to be on fire. H ehas played with many blues greats, including Eddie Kirkland and Buddy Guy. You won’t want to miss this one!
The always happenin’ Red Parka is featuring Hammer’s Electric Blues tonight from 8-11 p.m. Go to redparkapub.com for further information.
The Shannon Door Pub features Shark Martin’s Ryan St. Onge tonight, Dan Riley Sunday and Pat Guadagno Friday — funny man Jimmy Keys returns Sept. 12-14 so call (603) 383-4211 for tickets to his outrageously funny and usually sold-out shows.
Deacon Street in North Conway has the ever-popular Dennis and Davey Fridays and Saturdays; Sea Dog Brewing today features Chuck and John and Joel Cage Sunday, all from 8-10 p.m.; Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn features music on Wednesdays; and Tuckerman’s Tavern in Intervale has Ryan St. Onge Wednesday. American Legion Post 46 has the Echtones Sept. 10.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including Parker Roberts (today); Bartlett Fire Chief Jeff Currier, Flatbreads’ Staci Colbath, James and Sean Mahoney and Jayne Van Loon (9-5); Berwick Academy fellow alum Paul Whalen of White Mountain Oil and Propane (9-6); September Edge, Catherine Elliott, Jackson Selectman John Allen and Kim Keys (9-7); Danny Mulkern (9-8); Friends of Tuckerman Ravine president Jake Risch (9-9); and Cindy LeFebvre, Louise Perry and Laurie Tracy (9-10).
MUD BOWL returns after a year's hiatus Sept. 10-12, with the 38th Tournament of Mud Parade Saturday at 10:30 a.m. featuring a theme of “45 Years of Mud.”
Community groups interested in joining the parade are to email Josh Snell at mudbowljosh@gmail.com — for more, go to Mud-Bowl.org.
9/11 20TH ANNIVERSARY: Conway Rep. Steve Woodcock of American Legion Post 95 of North Conway is once again coordinating this year’s 9/11 anniversary ceremonies in North Conway’s Schouler Park Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. Mud Bowl officials pushed back the start of the Tournament of Mud parade to 10:30 to allow time for the ceremonies, which will mark the 20th anniversary since the tragic terrorist attacks. We will have a full story in the days to come here in the Sun.
In the meantime, Happy Labor Day Weekend and enjoy these fleeting days of summer.
