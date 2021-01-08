AS WE ALWAYS SAY in the newsroom (or did, back when we were all still working there, pre-pandemic, and not from home, as many of us are now), you can’t make this stuff up.
Now, let me just say, as a reporter, it's my duty not to take sides in doing news stories, and I work hard to maintain that neutrality. But as a Valley Voice columnist, I am allowed a little more liberty to express my opinions.
And as author Dan Brown has written, “The darkest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their silence at times of crisis.”
That's why I have to add my voice to the roar of concern about the way this first full week of the new year has gone down, with the outrageous acts of the MAGA-hatted mob to take over the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a failed effort to stop the certification of the Nov. 3 election victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
As of this writing, many — including the four members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation — are saying they support growing efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office, either by impeachment or use of the 25th Amendment.
With 11 days to go until the inauguration, the nation and the world nervously count the days down, hopeful that the president, whom Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week called “a very dangerous man,” doesn’t make another foolish move, threatening world or domestic stability.
We’ve all seen the terrible footage in the days since, and it hits you hard in the pit of your stomach, this domestic terrorist attack on what we all as Americans hold dear.
Is this really what we have come to in our divided, polarized country?
No matter which side you are on politically, Wednesday was a sad day for America — but it was a proud time that night when our legislators reconvened in the House to finish their constitutional duty and certify the election.
Now, along with the rest of the nation and world, we anxiously keep a vigil in the days ahead for anything that might transpire, and await the arrival of Jan. 20, which cannot come soon enough.
IN OTHER NEWS, after this week’s disturbing tumult, to talk about other things back here in our valley other than what happened in Washington does feel a little like the old line of “Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you like the play?”
But, life goes on in our valley. And, speaking of life, in today’s issue we celebrate the memories of many local residents who made a difference during their time here as mortals.
Recently, I spoke with local Furber and White Funeral Home Director Charlie Sutton about the impact of the pandemic over the past 10 months on people for the most part not being able to hold funerals or large gathering memorial services for their loved ones.
“We get our funeral guidelines (during the pandemic) from the state and the state Association of Funeral Directors," Charlie said on Thursday.
"Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church does allow up to 150 people at a funeral, with social distance and masks, but many of the other churches have not been holding funerals.
"In our funeral home,” he continued, “for visiting hours, all we are doing is having a walk-through. What we did is we have some sanitation stations and velvet ropes down the middle of the chapel with family on one side and friends on the other as well as tape every 6 feet around the chapel and near the casket.
"And we’ve got ‘clean’ pens and ‘dirty’ pens, which is (a bit of concern) because everyone is signing the same guestbook," Charlie noted. "And we have been doing graveside services while many people are saying they will do a celebration of life or memorial service at a later date (once we get through the pandemic, hopefully soon).”
MOUNTAIN MEISTERS: As a symbol of some small return to normalcy, we’re all looking forward to the start of the 50th season of Cranmore Mountain Meisters Jan. 13 — albeit with masks and safe social distancing.
In other local ski leagues, buddy Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott tells me he enjoyed doing the two laps around the 5 kilometer classical Nordic Meisters at the start of the season this past Tuesday at Great Glen Trails.
Great Glen will host the MWV Chamber’s first in a series of Family Fun Days on the Snow this Sunday and Monday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Members must go to mwvcc.org for the details on how to pre-register and participate in this ongoing program or call the chamber's community engagement and events manager, Michelle Cruz, at (603) 662-4984.
“Knowing this year we’re not able to offer Valley Sampler ski pass, we thought why not collaborate with member ski areas to offer members some fun family days?” said Michelle.
ICE CARVING: Ellie Koeppel invites one and all (wearing masks, of course) to stop by the front porch of the Wentworth Inn in Jackson next Monday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to watch the four ice carvers in the Wentworth's 26th annual Ice Carving Competition.
"The participants get to carve anything they want. We will be inviting the Jackson Grammar School pupils to come over and get an education in ice carving, and they will also be judging a special category," Ellie added.
SKATE PARK ART: Be sure to check out the fourth annual Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park Art Show and Auction at the Conway Public Library, now through Feb. 4.
For more, go online to facebook.com/KevinPeareMemorialSkatePark/videos; call the library at (603) 447-5552; or email goskate4kev@aol.com.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all celebrating birthdays this week, including Weston Farmstand’s Tyler James, artist Carol Cyr Hanson, Hannes Schneider, Donna Cormier and award-winning "Restoring Your Historic House" book author Scott Hanson (all 1-10); the North Conway Fire Department's Tim Anderson, Karen Stone and Jane Morrison Davidson (1-11); young guitarist Andrew Bostrom, seen in pre-COVID days at Almost There sitting in with the Simon Crawford Band on many sensational Friday nights (1-12); Jim Fagone, Michael Moulton, Carol “Mom 2” Westervelt and Bob Nash (1-13); and Lori Lenart and Realtor Corinne Ray (1-15).
AND LASTLY, and most important, may God bless America as we get through these next two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.