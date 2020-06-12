HAPPY GRADUATION TO all students, this strange COVID-19 season, as we tip our caps (and face masks) to all, but especially to the students of Kennett High who are celebrating their big day today with an unusual chairlift ride on the Skimobile Express quad to the summit of Cranmore, where ceremonies will be held.
As Conway Daily Sun education reporter Lloyd Jones reported, graduation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., running until about 4 p.m. For each of the approximately 165 students who are graduating, the ceremony will take a little more than half an hour, including the chairlift ride in which he or she will be accompanied by up to four guests.
KENNETT KARAVAN: So, you say you’re not on the summit graduation invite list but you’d like to help the Eagles celebrate? Fear not, as everyone is welcome to watch the caravan of students that will head north from the school on the North-South Road, turn left onto Kearsarge Road, and then south down Route 16, ending at the Ham Arena parking lot on West Main Street.
Graduation will be live-streamed on the Kennett YouTube channel at 8:30 a.m. today. Valley Vision plans to re-air graduation next week.
Cranmore General Manager and President Ben Wilcox told me that Kennett has received requests to cover it from national media outlets (CNN and Getty Images) as well as NHPR.
“Luckily the weather looks great for Saturday,” Ben said Friday.
It shows how where there’s a will, there’s a way, and we salute all school and community officials for making this literally fly.
GET WHAT YOU NEED: Earlier this week, this proud uncle is happy to report, my 14-year-old niece Sophie Rose Clare Riopel, daughter of Jeanie Eastman Ryan and Chas Riopel of Rye, was valedictorian of her eighth grade class of 2020 at Saint Patrick Academy in Portsmouth. She also won the President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, and awards for history, English, music and more.
(Some readers may recall that Sophie Rose, then 11, accompanied yours truly when I was honored as the grand marshal of the Mud Bowl Tournament of Mud Parade in 2017.)
Her compelling address included such poignant touches as the Irish Blessing (“May the wind always be at your back, and the sun shine warm on your face …”) as a parting salute to her classmates and even a wonderful reference to The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want:"
“I don’t need to remind you,” said Sophie Rose, “of the things we didn’t get to do this spring, but I hope we will see this challenging time with some positives and remember the best about ourselves, our school and our fellow classmates. The Class of 2020 will have the benefit of 2020 vision as we look back at this pandemic time and all we learned and look forward to building a better world ... It’s great to have ambitions and high goals, but it is equally important to be compassionate and able to pivot when things don’t go as planned. Having a good sense of humor helps as well. As the Rolling Stones famously sing, ‘You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you get what you need.’ The class of 2020 did not get what we wanted but we got what we needed … In this pandemic, the Class of 2020 did not just survive; we thrived.”
That could be said about graduates everywhere. Way to go, graduates — and congrats to my dear Sophie Rose, who calls this valley her second home.
IN OTHER NEWS, Jen’s Friends saw a great turnout for its first-ever Mini Golf Tourney, held Friday at Pirate’s Cove in North Conway as a substitute for the (canceled) annual Jen’s Friends Golf Tournament that would have been held that day at Hale’s Location and the North Conway Country Club.
Mini-golfers may play their 36-hole rounds in one day or spread them out between June 12 and 30. Board member Marta Ramsey told The Sun’s Jamie Gemmiti that many said they were making contributions, because it’s not about the golf; it’s about helping out Jen’s Friends. Go to jensfriends.org for the scoop.
JUST FOR THE RECORD: Although White Mountain Oil and Propane’s 39th Bratwurst Broil and Open House did not get to be held Friday due to COVID-19 concerns, the day per usual was a top-of-the-charts 50-center, just as it has been for 38 of the past 39 years. It may be held in the fall, so stay tuned.
KUDOS TO NEW ENGLAND SKI MUSEUM “Volunteer of the Month” for June, Myrna Lloyd of Kearsarge, as she was feted at home June 1 by a dozen fellow volunteers to celebrate all that she does for the Eastern Slope Branch.
THE WEDELIN SKI CLUB of Intervale recently donated $4,300 to MWV End 68 Hours of Hunger in response to the pandemic and its impact on local food pantries. Club member Rich Murphy called me to say tclub members raised $3,400 and also received a $1,000 gift from the Bragan Scholarship fund — Peter Bragan was one of the club’s founding members who passed away a few years ago. Rich said the club also runs a golf tournament in the summer to help pay for ski gear for up-and-coming ski racers in the valley.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including belatedly Fryeburg selectman/Realtor Kimberly Clarke (6-10); Almost There guest guitarist Dana Cosby and former residents/musicians Marcia Briggs and Frank Sunshadow “Snuffy’ Curtis, Donna Stuart, Christine Ann Rochette, Ibby Cooper and Suzanne Scolamiero (today); Patty Phillips, avid fitness walker Lois Nelson Hatch and Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Director Annette Libby (6-14); happy 90th to Audrey Vorperian (6-16) and also on the 16th, Eugene Shannon, Susan Dugdale and Chrissy Guptill; Noreen Medley (6-17); Howard Stanten, Alexis Brochu and Tara Viscardi (6-18); and irrepressible frequent Almost There guest rock crooner Eric Mordaunt, travel agent Gayle Baker and Chuck Sutton (6-19).
FLAG DAY: State Rep. and veteran Steve Woodcock says he and fellow American Legion members will be accepting tattered American flags from citizens at Post 95 on Kearsarge Road from 1-4 p.m. on Flag Day, June 14, for proper disposal at a later date. For more information, call Steve at (603) 356 2904.
LASTLY, Sunday is also the date for the area’s third Black Lives Matter protest, set to depart from The Met at Settlers Green at 1 p.m. and then proceed up along Route 16 to Schouler Park. Event planner John Sparks says the march is intended to be peaceful. Given that, it is good to see citizens showing their support for national and worldwide police and social justice reform in response to the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25. This world deserves better.
