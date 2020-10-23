DURING THIS BEAUTIFUL time of the year, it’s always fun to take a road trip to lesser-visited parts of the White Mountains — especially when safe social distancing is one of your aims during these pandemic times.
With that goal in mind, I took a recent road trip to Chatham and Stow, Maine.
The first stop was the famous Stow Corner Store, which I had not been out to since the days when it was a bakery and where this Type 1 diabetic’s blood sugar would go up just by inhaling as I walked in the door.
Linda and the late Al Wright ran the store back then.
Current owner Maureen Eastman (no relation) Reilly reopened the place in 2010. She's assisted by her beau Jim Harris, a retired commercial fisherman and fantastic cook — he won the Chili Contest in North Conway in 2015, Maureen told me.
The menu was astounding — I went for a BLT, one of the best I have ever tasted. But i could easily have gone for the corn chowda, curry coconut soup or seafood chowder, which is what I am told by former Chatham resident Karen Cummings is the best around, brought fresh from the coast. There were also lobster rolls and crab rolls, brisket, mac ’n cheese and pulled pork.
They create all sorts of fresh baked goods as well: cider doughnuts, chocolate chip cookies and of course Gifford’s ice cream by the scoop. Hours are Fridays -Mondays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Satiated, and with my coffee, I next headed out Route 113 past the Chester Eastman Homestead and Cold River of Jonathan Sarty fame to the U.S. Forest Service’s Basin area.
It was stunning to take in the dammed up Basin Pond, where the foliage was still spectacular. A lone kayaker was plying those calm waters on the sunny day.
My buddy Brian P. Wiggin tells me his late father, Ralph Wiggin, helped survey the campground next to the Basin.
At any rate, the day of my recent tour, I drove past the road that leads to the Stone House, a place that Frank Eastman of Chatham served as caretaker for 30 years, and next visited the Brickett Place, a historic forest site on the White Mountain National Forest that I had first written about with retired forester and fellow history enthusiast David Govatski a few decades ago for The Mountain Ear.
“Can I help you?” called a man seated inside the bar-like garage of the handsome, 19th century brick Brickett Place. Turns out if was Jim Coogan, a volunteer with the White Mountain Interpretative Association.
I introduced myself and told Jim that I had written about the Brickett Place but that was a long time ago and needed a refresher on its history.
He gladly obliged, telling me that a settlers from somewhere else in New Hampshire named John Brickett had come to the area, in 1820, clearing about 100 acres and building a log home for he and his family.
“He built the brick Brickett Place farmhouse in 1830. It’s said to be the oldest structure in Forest Service Region 9,” said Jim. “He died in 1865, leaving it to his eldest son who sold it to a logging company in roughly 1875. It was bought by the USFS in the early 1900s and was used by the Appalachian Mountain Club and by the Boy Scouts of Lexington, Mass. for many years. It was renovated by the Forest Service in 2013.”
He said it has four fireplaces and three chimneys with four rooms on the first floor and three upstairs.
The interior of the Brickett Place is not open to visitors now, due to the pandemic, but you can look in the windows and read the historical placard out front.
That placard says that materials for the aptly named Brickett family’s second home was built from locally fired clay bricks (I saw at least four other homes on my drive on Route 113 that were also made of brick).
“At the time,” the placard reads, “the main route wove through rural Chatham, N.H., and Stow, Maine, ending at the Brickett’s front door. For many years, this site marked the end of road on the Maine frontier.”
That placard shows a photo of the Brickett Place in 1935, after the FDR’s Civilian Conservation Corps made renovations and used the structure as its CCC Cold River Camp headquarters
The CCC — which built many ski trails, the stairs to Glen Ellis Falls and so many other structures — constructed Route 113 through Evans Notch from North Chatham to Gilead in 1936.
I took Evans Notch Road and enjoyed the foliage. At the top, up near the old railroad town of Gilead, I came up the USFS’ Hastings Campground, which I am told was a logging camp in the 1800s.
From there, it was left onto Route 2, and over to Gorham, where I turned south down Route 16 for the scenic drive past the Mount Washington Auto Road, Wildcat and the AMC Visitor Information Center to Glen Ellis Falls. After that short stop, I headed to Jackson to enjoy the Jackson Historical Society’s exhibit, “Missing Mansions and Lost Hotels.”
I then took in several of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Return of the Pumpkin People,” focus of today's edition. All in all, a pleasant day of exploration in the White Mountains.
It was almost enough to take one’s mind off all of the divisiveness splitting this country this election season. Ten days and counting — with debates scarier than even Halloween!
IN SAD partings this week, we lost Bartlett poet laureate Dan Bianchino and friend Jane Ryan, formerly of Corning and most recently of the New Hampshire Office for Employment Security in Conway. They were both incredible people, and they will be missed.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Fiona Davis-Walsh, Gail Paine and Ann Ostroski (today); Susan Smith and former resident Kipp Cooper (10-25); ace photographer Jamie Gemmiti, singer Andriana Gnap and North Conway 5 and 10’s Polly Howe (10-26); Mike Cleary and Tad Furtado (10-28); massage therapist Leslie Jose and Unknown Mud Man Del Bean (10-29); and ghost sleuth Maryann Eastman of the Seasons (10-30).
WE WILL virtually (Zoom) see you at the MWV Chamber’s annual meeting, set for Oct. 27. Have a great weekend as foliage hangs on for a few more fleeting days — and help to save 100,000 lives, according to studies, and Mask It Up!
