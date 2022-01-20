Tamworth’s town elections are coming up. The filing period for open positions runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 28. Tamworth residents may file for candidacy at the Tamworth Town Office at 84 Main St.
Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The office is open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Special Friday hours on Jan. 28 are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
There are several open positions, and if you have ever considered running for office, now is the time! Below is a list of open positions, with contacts for each, willing to answer questions.
Open positions:
• Two select board members. Contact Kelly Goodson at kgoodson@tamworthnh.org.
• One moderator. Contact Chris Canfield Chriscanfield@gmail.com.
• One treasurer. Contact Anni Burke Anniegburke@gmail.com.
• Two planning board members. Contact Andy Fisher tamplanboard@gmail.com.
• One trustee of the Trust Funds. Contact Bob Seston Rkseston@gmail.com.
• Cemetary Trustee. Contact jb61wheeler@gmail.com.
• Library Trustees Contact Anne Chant. Contact nhchants@gmail.com.
• Two supervisors of the checklist. Contact Amy Berrier at wysi62@gmail.com.
• Two firewards. Contact Jim Bowles at jbowles@tamworthfd.org
Cook Memorial Library has a YouTube channel. It’s easy to access presentations hosted the library you may have missed. Type in Cook Memorial Library, Tamworth at YouTube and a list of titles will appear. Videos include the Face to Face series of conversations with neighbors, launched in early 2021. You will also find “One Book One Valley” presentations.
The Tamworth History Center is hiring a part-time executive director. The center is located in the historic Hall-Dyer building in Tamworth village. Staffed by volunteers, it mounts a new exhibit each summer, maintains a permanent collection, offers programs to school children and the community and with Cook Memorial Library maintains artifacts and documents important to the town’s past The executive director will be the center’s first professional staff member in charge of increasing the center’s presence in our community. A full job description is posted on tamworthhistorycenter.org and also available from Betsy Loughran at bloughran789@gmail.com.
News from The Bearcamp Center for Sustainable Community, formerly The Community School. The Bearcamp Center Newsletter “The Muskrat,” early winter edition shares: “As of the New Year, Sandwich Community School, Inc. (doing business as The Community School) will officially and fully transition to our new incarnation. At 1164, Bunker Hill Road in South Tamworth, you’ll find the Bearcamp Center for Sustainable Community, a community center rather than a school, though with plenty of recognizable overlap.” For more information, go to bearcampcenter.org.
Each weekday, the Chocorua Community Church’s Mug Club community Cafe hosts coffee and conversation, starting at 10:30 a.m. Program Director Erica Boynton serves coffee and cookies and organizes activities and themes.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, come along to create a lovely Valentine with Lynne Gilman. Reminders are emailed on the mornings of each special activity. If you have questions, email programdirector@chocoruachurch.org or call the office at (603) 323-7185.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.