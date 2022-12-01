Season’s greetings from Tamworth Community Nurse Association: “In the absence of our gala for yet another year, we wanted to say happy holidays from your friends at Tamworth Community Nurse Association. This year, our beautiful holiday ornament was hand painted by local artist, Penny Purcell. Email emilyverny@gmail.com for information.

The Chocorua Community Church’s daily Mug Club is a cozy venue with couches, tables and a kitchen. Erica Boynton serves coffee and cookies each day to a friendly group of neighbors and frequently hosts seasonal events. Come along for “Gingerbread House Making” on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m.; "Cup of Cheer" on Thursday, Dec. 15, during Mug Club hours (sip on new and old favorite holiday drinks); “Christmas Party Potluck” on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. Sign up in advance and let Boynton know what you will be bringing to the potluck.

