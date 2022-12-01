Season’s greetings from Tamworth Community Nurse Association: “In the absence of our gala for yet another year, we wanted to say happy holidays from your friends at Tamworth Community Nurse Association. This year, our beautiful holiday ornament was hand painted by local artist, Penny Purcell. Email emilyverny@gmail.com for information.
The Chocorua Community Church’s daily Mug Club is a cozy venue with couches, tables and a kitchen. Erica Boynton serves coffee and cookies each day to a friendly group of neighbors and frequently hosts seasonal events. Come along for “Gingerbread House Making” on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m.; "Cup of Cheer" on Thursday, Dec. 15, during Mug Club hours (sip on new and old favorite holiday drinks); “Christmas Party Potluck” on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. Sign up in advance and let Boynton know what you will be bringing to the potluck.
Cook Memorial Library, the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Yeoman’s Fund for the Arts will be presenting “Light in the Darkness” at the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth Village on Saturday, Dec. 17.
On behalf of the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, Juno Lamb said: "We will honor the winter solstice and these long dark nights with lantern making, community, cookies and a lantern-lit evergreen spiral walk. Create a colorful decorated lantern and bring it outdoors to light our way. Children of all ages are welcome with a caregiver. If you can, bring cookies to share."
This program is free; donations to any of the organizations are welcome. Register in advance by stopping by the library, call (603) 323-8510 or register online at bit.ly/12-17-lanterns-signup.
Cook Memorial Library will host two Christmas musical events: Holiday music with Becky Riley on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room and carol singing with Brett School students musicians on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m., outside in front of the library. There will be cookies and cocoa. The library will not be hosting a Christmas pot luck event this year.
The Friends of Cook Memorial Library are selling 2023 calendars as a fundraiser. Featuring images of things seen in and around the library, the calendar highlights aspects of what makes our library a unique and cherished community institution and resource. The cost is $15 for one, $12.50 each for two or more. Make checks payable to “Friends of Cook Memorial Library,” Call (603) 323-8510.
My husband, his nephew, Gary Downing, and I greatly enjoyed a performance in Chocorua on Saturday by The Clements Brothers, George and Charles Clements, identical twins from New England and drummer Mike Harmon. Abigail Reisman joined them for a few numbers with her fiddle.
The Clements have been playing and writing music together as long as they can remember and The Clements Brothers tour marks their first project together playing in the internationally touring grassroots band The Lonely Heartstring Band. The event took place at Chocorua’s newest music venue, a former schoolhouse on Deer Hill Road owned by Roger Sorlien. Local musician, composer and singer Lisa Ferguson opened with some of her original compositions
In response to my inquiry about the building’s history, Roger Sorlien wrote: “It is one of just several remaining from Tamworth’s 19 one-room schools. It was built in the early 1800s in a rather simple timber style that feels as though it was built by neighbors over a long weekend. Somewhere along the line, funding become available for a major renovation. The plastered ceiling and roof were raised by a foot to create a 9-foot tin ceiling. I’m not sure if the little tower was original but I suspect not. The Chocorua School was closed in 1945 when Kennett allowed Tamworth to send its high schoolers to Kennett High. The town sold the school in 1953 and it has been a residence for several owners since then. The school saw some unsympathetic interior modifications over the next four decades. As much as is reasonable, I have restored the original classroom."
I was deeply saddened to learn of the recent death of Tamworth resident Gregory Faulkner Titherington, known as “Greg”. I knew him for a few years when he worked at The Other Store. He was an ubiquitous presence at community events, especially Concerts by the River and I often encountered him at the library.
Greg’s passion was the theater, and he became an actor at The Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City and studied under Sanford Meisner. Later, he opened and managed a restaurant on the mid-coast of Maine, named Northey Square. After selling the restaurant, and living in Portland Me for a while, he settled in Tamworth and married Shari Dyer.
Greg leaves a large extended family, including his sister Jeanne Titherington; brother Geoffrey; nieces, nephews and their respective families. His beloved wife, Shari, predeceased him in 2012. Condolences to all Greg’s family and many friends. He will be greatly missed.
