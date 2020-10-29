If you missed “Candidates Night,” hosted by The Chocorua Community Association, you can see it on YouTube.
Thanks to Mary Cronin for being “Zoom guru,” George Cleveland for moderating, and John Gotjen for his organizational skills in pulling everything together. The mix of candidates — all Legislators, except for the county commissioner candidates — provided a wide range of responses to each question. See chocoruanh.com for the link.
This is a message from Erica Boynton, program director of Chocorua Community Church:
“I have exciting news to share with you all. Runnells Hall, next to the Chocorua Library and across from the church, has generously offered us their function hall to be used for our Mug Club Community Cafe. The plan is to host Mug Club on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in their spacious function room next to the library. I will continue to provide and serve all food and beverages but you are welcome to bring your own, keeping in mind sharing of food is not an option. I will follow the recommended COVID cleaning and social distancing protocols as I did at the outside Mug Club.
“Cloth face coverings are REQUIRED as you enter the building and when moving around the room. Please remember to bring yours.There are restroom facilities on site and plenty of parking in front of the hall and next to the library.
“In addition to the Mug Club To-Go program, Zoom coffee chats and in-person visits at Runnells, we can continue our mission of providing social connection to you and the community. We appreciate your support and flexibility over the last several months as we navigate through the challenges!”
The Tamworth Cemetery Trustees, supported by Cook Library, are hosting a Saturday morning monument repair session, on Halloween, at the Chocorua Cemetery on Route 113, just east of Chocorua Village, from 9-noon. Please wear a mask and bring a spade shovel, iron rake and crow bar (if you have them.) Contact Cook Library, (603) 323-8510, or just come along to help.
Celebrate Halloween in Tamworth Village: On Saturday, Oct. 31, Pumpkin Carving begins at 1:30 p.m. on the History Center lawn; bring your own pumpkin and carving tools. All jack-o-lanterns will be displayed along Main Street throughout the evening, with Tamworth Outing Club supplying lights. Trick-or-Treating between the Veterans’ Triangle and Great Hill Road starts at 4:30 p.m. Candy donations can be left in the blue cooler on the front porch of 28 Main St. in Tamworth, directly across from the Behr Farm. Anyone interested in volunteering, contact Amy Berrier at (603) 651-5800.
An art exhibit featuring the work of 25 mostly local artists is now on display at Cook Memorial Library. The exhibit is the third annual community art exhibit curated by Lucy Gatchell. The theme for this year is “All Things Water,” and includes paintings, prints and drawings depicting water in a number of forms: oceans, clouds, ponds, snow, rivers, fog, dew.
The exhibit is hung throughout the main floor of the library, and may be viewed during the library’s regular hours. Visitors should follow the library’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet social distance from others.
The exhibit will be on display throughout October and November. Featured artists are Robert Burt, David M. Carroll, Marnie Cobbs, David Cronin, Jed Devine, Elaine Ford, Willey Fromm, JP Goodwin, Peggy Johnson, Marge Kendrick, Jessica Kissell, Stephen Kull, Susan Lirakis, Candace Maher, Ann McGarity, Molly Mundy, M. Parsons, Philip Parsons, Sr., Jay Rancourt, Vivien Russe, Katherine Sandoz, Justin Kappy Schmidt, Kit Semmes, Matthew Smith and John Warkins, MD.
The exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.,The library is open regular hours for browsing and making copies/prints, etc. The number of people allowed on the main level is limited. It is helpful if you let the library know ahead of time if you want to use a library computer or use your own computer in the library.
The library meeting room is now available for small group meetings (up to 10 people), with COVID-19 policy and guidelines adopted by trustees at their meeting this month. Contact Mary at the library for more information. Volunteers will deliver library materials to your home if you can’t get to the library during open hours. Call for more information. Request books and other materials in the easiest way for you: online, by email, phone, etc. If you are interested in a Zoom tutorial, please contact Mary at the library.
A nonfiction book group will meet on Zoom on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the book “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. There are copies of the book available if you want to borrow one and join us. Call (603) 323-8510 for more information.
Cook Memorial Library hours are: Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. If you plan to visit the library, appointments help library staff plan socially distanced use of the space. For more details, go to tamworthlibrary.org or call the office at (603) 323-8510.
This Saturday, Oct. 31, it’s a Farmers’ Market Halloween. You are invited to bring your costumed children between 9 a.m.-1 for a physically distanced trick-or-treating. Tents with participating vendors will be marked with jack-o-lanterns and the trick or treaters will receive items such as mini scones, muffins, popcorn balls, cider and goat ice cream. A costumed baby goat may be available for petting.
The holiday gift program “Angels and Elves” is open at Settlers Green, a month early in anticipation that many families are going to need help. This program includes the children of Tamworth. The location is the old Dress Barn store near The Gap. Please see the website mwvkiwanis.org to see how you can help sponsor a child or give your time wrapping gifts, etc. If you prefer to work out of your house, there are ways to help without going to Elf Headquarters. The need this year is expected to exceed 700 children. ArtWorks Gallery is open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (except first Fridays); and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or by chance or appointment. Call (603) 323-8041 or go to chocorua.artworks@gmail.com for more info.
Chocorua Library: Open Sundays, 1-5 p.m.; Mondays, 1-7 p.m.; and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5p.m. Computers are available with 30-minute limit. CPL Stash-busters meets on Mondays at 5:30-6:30pm in Runnells Hall. Please enter through the library, wear a mask. Free WiFi access is available on the patio or in the parking lot. Call for details: (603) 323-8610.
TheTamworth Community Nurse Association (TCNA) office is now open via the back door of the building.
The Rev. Mary Edes has recently accepted a role as Pastor at Freedom First Christian Church in Freedom. Rev. Edes has been a valuable part of the Ministerial Team and Sunday Worship Services of The Chocorua Community Church and a great supporter of the ministries provided to the community through the Mug Club Café. Mary has assured everyone that Steve and their dog Percy will continue their daily visits and she will drop by the church to say hello when possible.
Community Food Center: The CFC is open every other Wednesday, from noon-6 p.m. and the process of getting food has changed. Having a cell phone is necessary to place and pick up your order on site. Call (603) 960-4067 or (603) 323-8515 for more information.
Kittie’s Antiques is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Email glp@nhland.com for more information.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens: The dining room closed; take-out meals are available Monday-Friday for seniors 60 and over with delivery to the Tamworth Town House on Mondays. Call (603) 539-6772 for details.
The N.H. Mushroom Company is open; contact Stephanie for hours and/or more info at nhmcsales@gmail.com or call (603) 323-0097.
The Other Store: Open for curbside pickup, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Cafe takeout orders are now available; the menu is posted on The Tamworth Exchange and their Facebook page. Call (603) 323-8872 or email orders or questions to tos@gmail.com.
The Remick Museum and Farm has new fall hours: The grounds open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday-Sunday; there is no inside access. Curbside shopping hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday-Saturday; call to place an order. Go to remickmuseum.org for more details.
Rosie’s Restaurant: The dining room is open; take out is available. Rosie’s is open, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., daily (except Sunday until noon). Call (603) 323-8611.
Scandinavian Baking: Open Tuesday-Saturday; call Betty at (603) 323-2021 for more info.
Song Bird Chinese Restaurant: Open for takeout orders only; call (603) 323-9322 for more information.
All recreation activities sponsored by the Tamworth Recreation Department are suspended until further notice.
Tamworth Town Office: Personnel are in the office from 9 a.m.-noon, Tuesday-Friday. The Town Clerk/Tax Collector’s office is open by appointment only on Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. For questions, call the office at (603) 323-7971 or go to tamworthnh.org. Selectmen have a Zoom online meeting component for the public to participate in meetings on Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
