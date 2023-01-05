Two nationwide storms, only days apart ,affected our area causing extended power and internet outages. Thank you to power company workers, arborists, fire and rescue and the Tamworth Road Crew who all worked tirelessly in dangerous conditions to minimize the impact and keep us safe.
A traditional dance band session in Tamworth will be open to anyone competent on their instrument. On Friday, Jan. 6, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Tamworth Town House. These sessions are funded by a grant through the NH State Council on the Arts. Local folks are welcome to come to listen. The next Trad Dance Band sessions will be Jan. 20, Feb.17 and culminating with a dance on March 17, St. Patrick's Day, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Tamworth Town House. Email jacquelinelaufman@gmail.com for more information.
A reminder from Tamworth Recycling: Save your Styrofoam and bring it to the Tamworth Transfer Station on Jan. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be transported to Gilford, a regional Styrofoam collection hub, equipment to compress and remove 98 percent of the air, and extrude the remaining plastic into an “ingot” which can be sold and recycled to make a wide array of products, and keep the material out of the landfill
The Chocorua Dam Park, The Farmstand and Chocorua Community Association members are preparing for the eighth "Light the Night" event on Sunday, Jan. 15. Returning this year is the open house at The Farmstand before the bonfire, as well as the “Light the Night” community pot luck dinner afterwards. The drop off location for trees is near the end of the dam closest to Route 16, across from the Chocorua Post Office where there are signs are posted. The time of the event is as follows: 4 p.m. open house at The Farmstand, offering treats as a warmup to the main event; 4:45 to 5 p.m. the bonfire of trees is ignited; 6 p.m. potluck dinner in Runnells Hall. You are invited to bring a dish to share. There is no admission charge. Donations to offset expenses are welcome.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., join Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich for a winter wander at the Bowditch Runnells State Forest off Route 16 north of Chocorua Lake to observe and learn about wildlife in winter, adaptations for survival, and the tracks they leave behind. A diversity of animals are active during the winter months, busy finding food and staying warm. Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC012123 so you can be informed of changes in the schedule. Storm date will be Saturday, Jan. 28, same time.
Help Union Hall make a quilt that will be raffled off in 2023. Create a 10-inch quilt square, you pick the colors and design and Union Hall will put it together. Fabric needs to be cotton. Quilt squares need to be completed by March 1. For more information, call (603) 323-6076 or email unionhallnh@gmail.com.
A wellness challenge, with monthly prize drawings is cosponsored by UNH Cooperative Extension Nutrition Connections, the MWV Age Friendly Community, and Carroll County Coalition for Public Health. Cook Memorial Library has "Winter Fun Bingo" cards available.
If anyone needs to know about official town meetings, including committees,boards, meetings and those in charge of specific departments, the best place to start is the town website (tamworthnh.org). On the left hand side of the homepage is a button "Notify Me." If you select this button you can sign up for email alerts from the Town. In 2021, the town updated their emergency plan or NIMS (National Incident Management System). This is a very detailed plan for the town, it states who is responsible for what and how to get the information out to the town's people. It covers the selectmen, town administrator, fire department, police department and road agent. Zach Remick of the fire department is in charge of the emergency plan.
Facilities permit stickers may be obtained in person at the Tamworth Town clerk’s office, by Mail or online at tamworthnh.org. One replacement sticker will be given at no additional cost to those who can show proof of a previous sticker. Without proof, the cost of the replacement sticker will be $10. Additional stickers, more than the two given may be obtained at the cost of $10 for each two-year sticker. Please note: Property owners/residents/renters must have a permit sticker by Jan. 31. Vehicles without a sticker after that date will not be able to access the transfer station and will be assessed a $50 fine if found parked at "Chocorua Lake Resident Only" parking area or “Bearcamp Pond Beach Area” without a displayed sticker.
