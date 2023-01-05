Two nationwide storms, only days apart ,affected our area causing extended power and internet outages. Thank you to power company workers, arborists, fire and rescue and the Tamworth Road Crew who all worked tirelessly in dangerous conditions to minimize the impact and keep us safe.

A traditional dance band session in Tamworth will be open to anyone competent on their instrument. On Friday, Jan. 6, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Tamworth Town House. These sessions are funded by a grant through the NH State Council on the Arts. Local folks are welcome to come to listen. The next Trad Dance Band sessions will be Jan. 20, Feb.17 and culminating with a dance on March 17, St. Patrick's Day, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Tamworth Town House. Email jacquelinelaufman@gmail.com for more information.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.