I have enjoyed the excellent informative and well-researched programs and presentations that Lynne Flaccus has provided during five years as stewardship director of Chocorua Lake Conservancy and was saddened to learn that she will be leaving at the end of December to continue her work closer to her Maine home.
Since joining the CLC in 2016, Lynne has become a cherished member of the Chocorua Lake Basin community. During her tenure, she worked with the Land Conservation and the Lake and Property Management Committees, monitored covenants and easements, met with landowners and made many friends for the CLC through her informative nature hikes, lake paddles and informative talks. During the last two years, she has hosted several excellent presentations through zoom in cooperation with Cook Memorial Library.
Lynne has helped the Chocorua Lake Conservancy evolve into a more effective and professional land trust, directing CLC stewardship of 4,000 acres under its protection. The board of directors is grateful for how well Lynne has positioned the CLC to continue moving forward with its dual missions: to protect the natural beauty of the Chocorua Lake Basin for future generations and to provide public access for visitors and local residents.
The CLC Board has appointed a search committee and will post the position later this month. Lynne has agreed to serve in a part-time role during a transitional period of the first six months of 2022 and to help support and train her replacement. For information on this volunteer-led, non-profit land trust, go to chocorualake.org.
Marletta Maduskie shared that she is leaving her position as administrative assistant of the Tamworth Community Nurses Association. Marletta will continue to manage the Meals on Wheels component of the job until her successor, Paul Priestman, is ready to take over. Marletta and her husband, Ed Maduskie, are planning some exciting adventures to celebrate Ed’s 40 years as an electrician. Thanks, Marletta, for all you have done for TCNA and the residents of Tamworth, and good luck to you and Ed. Welcome, Paul Priestman!
Another beloved non-profit, The Tamworth History Center, is also in the process of hiring a professional staff member. THS, an active cultural center, staffed by volunteers, prepares and mounts exhibits, maintains a permanent collection, offers programs to school children and the community, and, with the Cook Memorial Library is developing an oral history project. In 2008 the Center acquired the circa 1830 Hall-Dyer House and has been renovating it into a major community asset. The executive director will be the Center’s first professional staff member, charged with building its presence in the community.
Cook Memorial Library hosts a series of monthly book discussions of memoirs beginning this month. Titles will be chosen and discussions will be led by a different person each month. The hour-long discussions will be held online via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of November, then from January through May 2022.
Register ahead of time for the Zoom link: https://bit.ly/CMLmemoirsdiscussion. Books for each discussion will be available to borrow from the library a month before the discussion date. The titles and discussion leaders start on Tuesday, Nov. 30, with “Rough Beauty: Forty Seasons of Mountain Living” by Karen Auvinen, a discussion led by Patti Rau. On Jan. 25: it’s “Heavy: American Memoir,” by Kiese Laymon, a discussion led by Kate Gaudet (an N.H. Humanities Perspectives book discussion). Further discussions continue until the end of May 2022 and details will be published in the Cook Memorial Library’s weekly newsletter.
The Tamworth Farmers’ Market is located at the Brett School, 881 Tamworth Road, Route 113 in Tamworth every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, from May 15 to March 26, 2022. For updated information, please go to the Tamworth Farmers’ Market Facebook page.
There will be a craft fair at the Tamworth Town House this Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring wreaths, pottery, baked goods, soap, maple syrup, fabric and hand-knit items. On your way to shop at the Other Store and the Old Town House this Saturday, visit the History Center to see the exhibit,” Stories of Tamworth Village,” which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Recently appointed Tamworth Recreation Director Dan Beauregard is organizing ongoing open gym basketball for grades 5-12, along with adult pickleball and he is seeking community members to join the Family Day Committee. For updated information, see Tamworth Recreation’s Facebook page or call (603) 677-6490.
Come to the Tamworth Townhouse on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. to create a holiday sign for your house or make one as a gift. The cost is $30 per painter. Please make out checks to the Town of Tamworth. Cash is accepted. For reservations, go to tamworthnh.org or call (603) 677-6490.
The Other Store will open for holiday sales this Saturday, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the barn by the river where items such as candles, baskets, aprons, advent calendars, Christmas lights, Christmas cards, puppets, posters, jigsaw puzzles, relief maps, roof rakes, work gloves, garden tools, bargain kitchenware and mystery items from the cellar will be available.
Katy says join us for lunch on Saturday, Nov. 27, we’ll have Dale Bragdon’s Famous Beef Stew and something vegetarian, too, with Peg’s bread. Riverside seating provided.
Please send items for this column to Ann Borges at annimac419@gmail.com.
