In the last couple of weeks, there has been both wintry weather, with a snowstorm in some locations on Election Day, and incredible summer like-weather for several days in the wake of a safe voting in-person experience.
When I arrived at the K.A. Brett School on Election Day, I waited in line for a few minutes and then was greeted by the Moderator Chris Canfield and was speedily guided through the process by the election workers . Thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly to make voting safe and easy. Congratulations to everyone who ran for office regardless of the outcome and thanks for speedily removing all the signs.
Veterans Day was warm and sunny and a substantial crowd of masked participants and observers gathered at The Veterans’ Memorial at the Four Corners. A short ceremony that included an explanation of how Veterans’ Day began with a change from Armistice Day from the end of World War I to Veterans’ Day with an executive order by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Thanks so much to the Boy Scouts and especially to Library Director Mary Cronin for making this event possible.
Cook Memorial Library will be organizing a winter wear share for Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon outside the library. All donated items will be set aside to quarantine for at least 72 hours before the share. Come find coats, hats, mittens and other clean, warm winter outerwear donated by neighbors. Please observe CDC precautions and use the provided hand sanitizer before making any selections.
If you missed the drinking water workshop on Nov. 10, Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Tara Schroeder has made a recording available. Go on tamworthlibrary.org for information.
Beginning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Transfer Station Hours changed to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Looking for tips on how to identify some common shrubs and trees during the winter months? Without their leaves, trees can seem daunting to identify, but with a little practice and some tips on what to look for, identification can be easier than you think — and winter twigs and buds are beautiful up close!
Tamworth History Center’s beautiful 2021 calendars are available for sale at The Other Store. If you haven’t purchased one yet, get one before they’re gone.
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy for “Winter Trees in Your Forest,” a live online presentation via the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth. Lynne Flaccus, Chocorua Lake Conservancy stewardship director and naturalist, will use twig samples and photos in this Zoom program to explore twigs, bark and tree silhouettes to help with identification. To access the talk, go to chocorualake.org or go to the Chocorua Lake Conservancy Facebook events.
Many local churches are live-streaming events to keep our community spiritually connected. St. Andrew’s in the Valley is offering Sunday worship services via Facebook. For more information, go to standrewsinthevalley.blogspot.com. If you prefer to join via Zoom, email the Rev. Caroline Hines at rectorsaitv@gmail.com for link and password. The Rev. Ann Cady sings for the services. Online Sunday Worship Services via Zoom. Go to uufes.com for the calendar.
ArtWorks Gallery is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment Call (603) 323-8041 or go to chocorua.artworks@gmail.com for more information.
Batter Up Bakery: Open Wednesday through Sunday 7a.m. to 4 p.m. for takeout and two inside tables by reservation; offering baked goods, sandwiches and beverages. Call (603) 986-3326 for more details.
Chocorua Public Library: Open Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Monday 1 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Computers are available with 30-minute limit. The library’s Stash-busters meets on Mondays at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Runnells Hall. Please enter through the library, wear a mask. Free WiFi access on patio or in parking lot.
The Community Food Center is open every other Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. Having a cellphone is necessary to place and pickup your order on site. Call (603) 960-4067 for questions or (603) 323-8515 to order. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday hours will be on Nov. 18.
Cook Memorial Library will be open Monday 10a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 10a.m. to 8p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library offers delivery service to your home in Tamworth; call for more details. If you plan to visit, appointments help library staff plan socially distanced use of the space. For more details, go to tamworthlibrary.org or call the office at (603) 323-8510.
Highland House is offering meals to go this fall and winter, schedule varies. For more information, email: highlandhouse@gmail.com.
Kittie’s Antiques is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email glp@nhland.com for more information.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens: Dining room closed; take-out meals are available Monday through Friday for seniors 60 and over with delivery to the Tamworth Town House on Mondays. Call (603) 539-6772 for details.
New Hampshire Mushroom Co. is open. Contact Stephanie for hours and/or more info at nhmcsales@gmail.com or call (603) 323-0097.
The Other Store: Open for curbside pickup 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Café takeout orders are now available; menu is posted on The Tamworth Exchange and their Facebook page. Call (603) 323-8872 or email orderstos@gmail.com for more information.
Remick Museum & Farm: Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; no inside access. Curbside shopping hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday. Call to place an order. Go to remickmuseum.org for more details.
Rosie’s Restaurant: Dining room open, takeout available. Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily (except Sunday until noon). Call (603) 323-8611 for more information.
Scandinavian Baking: Open Tuesday through Saturday. Call (603) 323-2021 for more information.
Steele Farm: Call Helen at (603) 323-8787 for product availability.
Tamworth Community Nurses Association: Now open to inside patient visits via the back door of the town office. Call the office at (603) 323-8511 or go to tamworthnurses.org/post/reopening-announcement for more details.
Tamworth Community School: To-go meals and local beef products in the farmstand. Giving Thanks Meals, holiday pies and wreaths available for pre-order. Contact lianne.prentice@gmail.com for more information.
Tamworth Distilling: Open for shopping and special events Thursday noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Thanksgiving pies and spirit pairings available. Go to tamworthdistilling.com for more information.
Tamworth Economic Development Commission’s website provides resources for businesses and the public. Go to tamworthedc.com.
Tamworth Farmers’ Market is open in the K.A. Brett School parking lot every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, outside. Call Bob Streeter, market manager, at (603) 323-2368 for more information.
Tamworth History Center: Go to tamworthhistorycenter.org.
Tamworth Police Department: There is currently no public access. Call (603) 323-8581 or dispatch at (603) 539-2284 for assistance.
Tamworth Recreation Department: All recreation activities are suspended until further notice.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
