The Friday Painters Group sponsored by the Mount Washington Arts Association customarily meets weekly during the winter and spring at the Gibson Center in North Conway. However, when the center closed due to the pandemic, the group also ceased its activities.
Its first summer plein air meeting will be on Friday, June 12, at the Chocorua Dam Park, starting at 9 a.m. Artists hope to be inspired by the sights and sounds of the waterfall and surroundings. If anyone would like to join us, they are most welcome.
The Chocorua Community Church outreach is doing a wonderful job of hosting The Mug Club in front of the church. Following CDC guidelines Program Director Erica Boynton warmly greets everyone, provides a seat, and brings everyone coffee and snacks.
This is a great opportunity to meet friends and neighbors in person. All are welcome to join the conversation. There is a CDC limit of 10 people at one time. On Wednesday, we all ordered scrumptious sandwiches from Batter Up Bakery in Chocorua and ate them al fresco outside the church. The occasion was to welcome home from Florida returning Mug Club members Vinny Ferrera and Suzy Creswell, who is a Trustee of the Church.
Area restaurants continue to welcome guests for takeout or outside dining. In Tamworth village, Art in the Age Cafe is temporarily closed but the Tamworth Distillery remains open for shopping and outdoor tastings. The Other Store has been providing kerbside delivery of groceries and store items but is now closed until June 16 pending improvements to the kitchen. Call (603) 323-8872.
In Chocorua, ArtWorks Gallery is open weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Call (603) 323-8041 for information. Batter Up Bakery is open with window service only for baked goods and sandwiches with outdoor seating (603) 986-3326. Chocorua Library’s hours are Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Monday 1 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Safety guidelines are in place (603) 323-8610. Scandinavian Baking continues to offer delicious baked goods and provides takeout orders and outdoor porch seating. Call (603) 323 2021.
Rosie’s Restaurant is open for takeout and has plentiful outdoor seating, including tables under a large tent. Call (603) 323 8611
News from the Community Food Center: A cellphone is necessary to place and pickup your order on site. (Order forms have been placed in bags so that orders may be placed ahead of time) Starting June 10, Community Food Center is now open every other Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. Upon arrival at St Andrew's Church, a sign posted on the door provides a phone number to call and place your order. You need to wait outside or in your vehicle. You will receive a phone call to come and retrieve your food, which will be bagged or boxed and on a table outside the entrance. Bags and boxes are provided. Call (603) 960-4067 for questions.
Cook Memorial Library is offering curbside pickup of library materials. Call or email to borrow materials (books, magazines, videos, etc.). Librarians locate, check out, pack them for you, and contact you to tell when they can be picked up. Pick up in front of the library at the designated time and drop of borrowed items. They have also added curbside pickup document services Call the library for details or go on tamworthlibrary.org
Ossipee Concerned Citizens is providing the food for Meals on Wheels program serving Tamworth and other area towns. The Tamworth Community Nurses Association coordinates the volunteer drivers. Ossipee Concerned Citizens’s dining room is closed until CDC restrictions are lifted. Meanwhile, takeout lunch is available for those over 60 if you call ahead (603-539-6851) and pickup after noon. The suggested donation is $3.
Tamworth Farmers' Market opens on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the K.A. Brett School parking area. Call the market managers at (603) 323-2368 for information. Vendors and customers are required to wear masks and practice social distancing
Tamworth Economic Development Commission’s website provides resources for businesses and the public. Go to tamworthedc.com.
Tamworth Police Department no longer has public access. Call (603) 323-8581 or dispatch at (603) 539-2284 for assistance. The Tamworth Recreation Department has canceled all its recreation activities September 2020. The Tamworth Swim Program 2020 is also canceled.
Tamworth Town Office: Personnel are in the office from 9a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. The town clerk/tax collector’s office is open by appointment only on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon; 1 to 6 p.m. in order to process either “new” motor vehicle registrations (first time) or the “transferring of plates,” which can’t be done online.
To renew motor vehicle registrations, complete online at tamworthnh.org or by postal mail. Call the office at (603) 323-7971 and leave a message with your contact information and they will call you with a total cost of the registrations you wish to renew and instructions on how to complete the process.
If you wish to pay property taxes, license your dog, or request a vital record, you may either use the online services or leave a message with the office for a follow up call. Selectmen are adding a Zoom component for the public to be able to participate at their meetings on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Check out the town website for information on how to join.
Tanna Farm offers fresh eggs, spinach and other greens at their farm on Whittier Road. Call ahead or email tannafarm@gmail.com until the stand is officially open. Call (603) 323-7917 for more info on products and how to order. The Steele Farm in Wonalancet is open daily. Call Helen at (603) 323 8687 for information on product availability. White Gates Farm’s 24 hours a day self serve farmstand is open, with meat packages available via whitegates-farm.com.
The Transfer Station is now accepting recyclables. There is a new traffic pattern to follow and the Selectman ask you to wear a mask if you are out of your vehicle. Hours are Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, go to tamworthnh.org.
The Tamworth Community Nurse Association continues to provide skilled nursing services during the pandemic. Call (603) 323-8511 for an appointment and instructions. When you arrive, remain in your car until the nurses are able to see you.
The nurse association is collecting personal care items for the Community Food Center. They need shampoo, soap, deodorant, laundry detergent, toothpaste, dish detergent, disposable razors, paper products, mouthwash, cleaning products, kitty litter, animal food, feminine hygiene products, etc. You can drop off items at the association's backdoor but call (603) 323-8511 to let them know they are outside.
In a recent conversation with Betty Schneider, owner of Sandinavian Baking, I asked about her husband Kent Schneider, pastor of the First Congregational Church of Farmington, UCC. The Rev. Kent was the pastor of the Chocorua Community Church for several years. Betty informed me that Kent’s services are live on Facebook each Sunday, and if Tamworth folks want to follow them, they are most welcome to do so. Last Sunday’s service is still featured on the Facebook page. Schneider may be reached at farmingtonnhucc@metrocast.net
I recently learned that wonderful Tamworth Caregivers closed down last year. It was formed in 1999, and its mission was “to serve residents of Tamworth, who from time to time, or on a continuing basis require assistance to meet their daily obligations or enhance their quality of life.”
Its main service was to provide rides for clients to medical appointments. During the years 2018 and 2019, calls for service, and the ability to find volunteer drivers declined greatly to the point at which it was found necessary to close down the organization entirely.Sources of funding for The Caregivers included The Tamworth Foundation, grants, private donations, including estate bequests, and the Town of Tamworth.
Thanks go out to all the dedicated folks who helped so many people over two decades, especially all volunteers, board members, and long time administrator Melissa Donaldson. The Caregivers are working on turning over their funds to the Tamworth Foundation
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com
