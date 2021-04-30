The other day, I decided to walk down to the end of my driveway to check and see how my daffodils and grape hyacinths were doing. The daffodils were fine and looked like they would be in full bloom in a day or two. The problem was the grape hyacinths. I couldn’t find them. Upon closer observation, I realized they were still there, sort of. One of God’s charming and apparently hungry four-legged creatures had stopped by for an early morning breakfast!
Traditionally, we celebrate Volunteer Appreciation the last week in April. As with everything else this year, we had to celebrate it a bit differently here at the Gibson Center.
While our volunteers were only able to help out with Meals on Wheels and in the Thrift Shop, without these volunteers, the Gibson Center would not have been able to bring lunches to over 100 homebound seniors every day. While we couldn’t have our usual linen table cloth luncheon, we did manage to honor these brave volunteers in a “Hall of Fame” featuring their photos for all of the Grab N Go lunch people to view. We hope you had the opportunity to view these amazing “Hall of Fame Volunteers.” We plan to hold an outdoor barbecue for them when the weather and COVID numbers are better.
This week we have a couple of special lunches taking place at the center. On Tuesday we are planning a lunch that is “out of this world” entitled "May the Fourth be with You." Penny and Becky will be there to take photos of all participants who wear Star Wars shirts or hats to the Grab N Go Gibson lunch on May 4. Come join the fun and may the force be with you.
On Wednesday, Mark and our outstanding kitchen staff will offer a special Mexican-themed meal in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. If you like Mexican food, you won’t want to miss this Grab N Go lunch. Hope we see you there.
To all the mothers and grandmothers out there, we wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day! Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday: pasta Alfredo with ham; Tuesday: Kim’s chicken casserole; Wednesday: chile con carne; Thursday: pork Chasspur; Friday: chicken tempura. Note: the menu is subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.