Meredith McClurg will be offering weeklong camps at the Fryeburg Recreation Center for the month of August for your kids to enjoy. Do you have the Force? Jedi training will be available for children ages 5 to 7 from Aug. 3 to 7 and for young people ages 8 to 10 on Aug. 17 to 21. Both camps run from 9 a.m. to noon. They will have fun learning how to use the Force to control their emotions and actions while engaging in purposeful play, social emotional learning, collaborative problem solving and self-regulation. The small group setting will allow six to 10 Jedi’s per week.
Science and Engineering Camps will be held for ages 5 to 7 on Aug. 10 to 14 and for kids’ ages 8 to 10 on Aug. 24 to 28. They will be involved in design challenges, science lessons and hands-on experiments.
Meredith has over 20 years of experience working with kids and has been teaching Jedis for the last four summers. Camp flyers and costs may be viewed at fryeburgrec.com or at Meredith’s website at inbloomyoga.org.
The annual Fryeburg Rotary Tennis Tournament is scheduled to take place on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This mixed doubles event is held to benefit Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. I’ll post more information for you as it becomes available.
It was just brought to my attention that there is a serious wasp/ground bee problem at the front playground at the Brownfield Recreation Department on Main Street. While we are all anxious to get the kids out to play, please avoid this area until the problem can be addressed. Pass this information along to your family and friends.
It’s been wonderful getting the kids out to swim on these warm summer days, but there have been plenty of days when we are stuck inside because of the rain. I’ve done a bit of research to keep my grandchildren busy and have found many great websites that will give you a lot of ideas.
Check out goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas or pinterest.com/KidMadeModern/simple-activities-and-diy-projects-to-occupy-kids. There are many more that will keep the kids busy for hours on end.
I’ve noticed that the wild blueberries and raspberries are abundant this summer. So get the little ones out to forage and bring home these sweet treats to nibble on now or to freeze for the cold winter months ahead. Don’t you just love living in Maine?
“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under the trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of water, or watching the clouds float across the blue sky, is by no means waste of time.” — John Lubbock, “The Use of Life,” 1894
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
