Town and state primary elections have been postponed from Tuesday, June 9, until Tuesday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location has also been changed and will be held at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center at the Fryeburg Recreation Complex.
The governor has extended the deadline for absentee ballots. Applications for absentee ballots may be made in writing or in person up to and including the day of the election, without specifying a reason, in order to permit voters to obtain an absentee ballot and return it before the polls close on July 14.
To view a sample ballot, go to maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html.
Town meeting will be held on July 16 at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center.
The big news of the day is that according to the Fryeburg Fair website the Board of Trustees has determined after weeks of discussion and careful consideration, to postpone this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They feel that their first priority is to protect the health and safety of our community as well as the thousands of visitors who come to our rural town and fairgrounds each year. They’ve been in constant contact with local first responders, community leaders and state officials. They have also consulted with many fairs and venues across the country which face these same challenges. As they follow the State of Maine and CDC guidelines they are determined that social distancing and PPE considerations would be near impossible to ensure.
Understanding that the fiscal role the fair plays in our community and the economic impact has on many businesses, non-profits, entrepreneurs, farmers, landowners and individuals in the community this decision did not come easy.
The plan is to continue capital improvements planned for 2020 and look forward to Fryeburg Fair 2021 which will take place on Oct. 3-10.
They wish to express their gratitude to everyone for their continued support. It is because of the fairgoers, campers, employees, vendors, exhibitors and agricultural partners that Fryeburg Fair has enjoyed a long and wonderful history. It is with this same partnership they plan for a bright future and thank you. For continued updates on the fair, please go to their website at fryeburgfair.org of their Facebook page.
The Fryeburg Public Library has stepped it up again and will be offering their Summer Reading Program once again this summer. They will have Make and Take Kits available all summer long. The kits include a Growing Gardener’s Kit, a Junior Journalist Kit, and a Rainy Day Activity Kit. The kits come with book supplies, book suggestions and directions for fun at home or outside. There will also be printed summer reading activity sheets and reading logs at the library or can be printed by logging on to their website.
Don’t forget to hand in your reading log and finished activity sheet with your name and phone number to be entered into a monthly prize drawing. There will be a drawing on June 30, July 31 and Aug. 31.
The library will have a Tall Tales writing contest as well that ends on Aug 27. They ask participants to hand in their entries by email, mail, or by dropping off a copy at the library. Be sure to include your name and phone number on your entry to be entered into the prize drawing. All ages are invited to participate in the summer reading program. For more information, call the library at (207) 935-2731.
“The moon is a loyal companion.
“It never leaves. It’s always there, watching, steadfast, knowing us in our light and dark moments, changing forever just as we do. Every day it’s a different version of itself. Sometimes weak and wan, sometimes strong and full of light. The moon understands what it means to be human.
Uncertain. Alone. Cratered by imperfections.”
— Tahereh Mafi
Enjoy this month’s strawberry moon and shine on!
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.