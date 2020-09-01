It’s hard to imagine that Labor Day is less than a week away. It’s been a long, hot summer and although I know it’s for the best, I found that I had a hard time wearing a mask everywhere that I went. I have especially missed spending time with my friends and family. We can only hope that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available as soon as possible.
In the meantime, school begins on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and getting the kids back to class should give everyone a feeling of normalcy. As always, I’d like to remind drivers so keep a sharp eye out for children biking or walking on their way to school.
Fryeburg Recreation is stepping up once again and will be offering flag football and soccer to kids attending Molly Ockett School this fall in grades kindergarten through eight. They are also opening the Teen Center this fall for ages 13 to 17 years old. They will not be playing games versus other towns, but will be keeping everything in-house for everyone’s safety.
Rick says that they will accept out-of-town residents into the program providing they are in the fifth grade and above and already attending school at Molly Ockett.
Seventh and eighth grade programs will be held in the afternoons, while sixth grade and below will vary between afternoons and evenings. We will have health screenings before each practice and will be sanitizing hands constantly. Those who will be inside at the Teen Center will be required to wear a mask.
Sign-up night will be Thursday, Sept. 10, between 4 and 6 p.m. at The Recreation Fields. Weather permitting, they will hold sign-in outside to help with social distancing. In the event of rain it will be held upstairs at the community center and you are asked to use the upper parking lot.
They also will ask parent spectators to either social distance at least 6 feet from each other or wear a mask. If you would like to volunteer to help coach, contact Rick Eastman at (207) 935-3933 to discuss the process.
Due to the road construction along Main Street, the Fryeburg Public Library Census program has been postponed. Originally planned for Aug. 13, the program will now take place outside of the library on Thursday, Sept. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. Meet with the census volunteers to learn how to file the 2020 census.
Your response matters. Health clinics, fire departments, schools, roads and highways help to shape many aspects of your community. The censuses results help determine billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year.
The results also determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. It’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2: The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790. For more information, contact Librarian Jennifer Spofford at (207) 935-2731.
“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
