Met Opera Live in HD will be presenting "Ariadne auf Naxos" on Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at Fryeburg Academy. The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece. The cast for this transmission also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta and tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne’s lover, the god Bacchus. Marek Janowski conducts. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. The estimate run time is 2 hours and 50 minutes.
In order to keep the doors open, masks will be required inside the building. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students.
Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host the 2022 Valley Ms. Event on Sunday, March 13, at Theater in the Wood in Intervale. The show will start at 3 p.m. Thirteen women of all ages will represent their non-profit organization for a collaborative fund-raising event and the chance to win $500 for their charity. In addition to the prize money, the ladies will have cash cans that accept donations for their organizations on-site.
Admission to the show is $10 per person and may be paid at the door. For more information, join the event page on Facebook or contact Lisa DuFault, valleypromotions@gmail.com.
Daylight saving time takes place on Saturday, March 13. It’s time again to turn your clocks ahead. Won’t it be nice to enjoy the sunlight a bit longer each day?
This year St. Patrick’s Day will be observed on Thursday, March 17. Although the holiday originally started as a Christian feast day celebrating the life of St. Patrick and the spreading of Christianity to Ireland, today, it is a day of revelry and a celebration of all things Ireland. Don’t forget to wear green.
What determines the first day of spring? In the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox determines the first day of spring. This year it falls on March 20. The equinox simply means that the length of day and night are almost equal. After this day, this hemisphere starts tilting toward the sun, meaning more daylight and warmer temperatures.
The Fryeburg Academy Theater will be presenting "I Don't Want to Talk About It," on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. The one act play, written by Bradley Hayward, is a series of monologues and short company scenes dealing with everything a teenager faces. These characters confront the challenges they have growing up: rumors, bullying, illness, high school, parents, families and death. This play will have you immersed in the real world of what teens can't, won't, and don't talk about. This show contains scenes around the topics of difficult subjects such as eating disorders, sexual abuse, bullying, death, suicide and illness. It is a recommended audience of older adolescents and adults. General admission is free.
"Gentle Spring's around the corner,
Waiting just to show her face
And to bring us flowers and sunshine;
Winter's almost run his race!
Be not, then, my friends, discouraged
That there's cold and ice and sleet;
For Springtime soon will be with us,
And the flowers we will greet:
Daffodils, so bright and yellow,
Hyacinths of varied hues,
As they nod their heads, in gladness,
Telling us they bring good news ..."
— Gertrude Tooley Buckingham, "Springtime," 1940s
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
