It's hard to imagine that Labor Day is almost here and the kids area heading back to school. Dealing with the heat and humidity over the last couple of weeks has been tough. Now that September has arrived, I hope for the sake of the teachers and kids that the weather will turn a bit cooler.
The Fryeburg Historical Society will be holding a takeout roast pork dinner on Friday, Sept. 10. You must preorder by Monday, Sept. 6. To order, call the historical society at (207) 256-3001 or email to btibbetts1318@roadrunner.com. Pickup takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. at the East Conway Community Hall at 2861 East Conway Road. The dinner includes roast pork, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, applesauce, green beans, rolls and homemade apple pie for dessert. The cost of meals for adults is $15 and for children is $10.
The Fryeburg Public Library will offer story time on Saturdays at 10 a.m. beginning on Sept. 4. It will be a nice change for those of us who can't make it during the work week. The staff is very welcoming and the children's room is a cozy place to settle in to listen to a good book.
Also starting in September is a Teen Sketchbook Library. Sketchbooks and supplies will be available at the library, the teen center, and the American Legion Building. Each sketchbook has a different theme, and your task is to follow the theme. Once finished, hand in your drawings for public viewing at the library forever! More information is in the sketchbooks. Pick yours up soon as supplies are limited!
The annual Fryeburg Recreation Gold Tournament is in its 30th year. The Recreation Department has over 50 youth and adult programs for the whole community which engages hundreds of kids in Fryeburg and the surrounding towns. Thanks to the support of businesses and community members, the David and Doris Hastings Community Center is now open. If you haven't had an opportunity to check it out, plan to stop by to see this awesome facility.
This year's golf tournament takes place on Sept. 11 and 12 at the Kezar Lake Country Club. The format is a best ball scramble and there will be two shot gun starts on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be multiple items to raffle off and you don't need to be present to win. Sponsorship and entry forms are available online at fryeburgrec.com. For more information, contact Brad Littlefield at (207) 461-4176. There is no rain date.
With the return of Fryeburg Fair this year, the local non-profits can use your help. If you are able to work at any of the numerous booths, please let them know as soon as possible. There are lots of hours to fill and they will appreciate your time and support.
All town departments will be closed on Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.
Here's to the man who labors and does it with a song. He stimulates his neighbors and helps the world along. — Walt Mason
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
