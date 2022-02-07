Freezing for A Reason 2022 is a go. Harvest Hills Animal Shelter will once again hold this great event on Feb. 19 in conjunction with the Bridgton Chamber of Commerce Winter Carnival. Do you dare take the plunge to raise money for the shelter? Jump time is 1 p.m. at Highland Lake Town Beach. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Go to harvesthills.org for registration sheets, ask everyone you know for a donation, then put on your bathing suit and take the plunge.
Please note: There will be no hot tubs or changing tent available this year. There will be parking at the Old Town Hall and they will have a bus available to take you to your car.
Go to mainelakeschamber.com for more details of area events.
The Fryeburg Public Library is now offering virtual story times on Saturdays for kids. All in-person story times have been postponed for the time being. But, you are always welcome to check out books of your own to enjoy at home. When my sons were little, and that was long time ago, we spent many happy hours in the children’s room at Fryeburg Public Library. We also borrowed tons of books to read at night before bed, and to learn about animals, birds, drawing, writing, etc. You name it, we read about it! Please take time to check out the library website at library@fryeburgmaine.org for all of the wonderful books and programs available and for any questions you may have.
Free COVID tests are available on the town website. Every home in the US is eligible to order four at-home test kits. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7 to 10 days. Order your tests now so you’ll have them when you need them. Go to the fryeburgmaine.org to place your order.
Valentine’s Day is on the way and while many people don’t send cards, I do! So I found this tidbit very interesting. Americans probably began exchanging hand-made valentines in the early 1700s. In the 1840s, Esther A. Howland began selling the first mass-produced valentines in America.
Howland, known as the “Mother of the Valentine,” made elaborate creations with real lace, ribbons and colorful pictures known as “scrap.” Today, according to the Greeting Card Association, an estimated 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year, making Valentine’s Day the second largest card-sending holiday of the year (more cards are sent at Christmas).
"The day, the only day returns ...
When summer time in winter burns ...
Tingeing cheeks with rosy hues ...
Even thine, yea, even thine,
Saint of sweethearts, Valentine!"
— Leigh Hunt, "A Hymn to Bishop Saint Valentine"
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
