A Dungeons and Dragons workshop will be held at the Fryeburg Recreation Center at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. Learn the ins and outs of Dungeons and Dragons. All of the supplies will be provided. Call the Fryeburg Public Library to sign up. If you miss out, the next workshop will be held on March 3.
The Valley Strings Ensemble will present a program on March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. Led by Phil Marshall and Ellen Schwindt the group is composed of Fryeburg Academy students and community members.
The program includes works by Corellie, Handel, Brubeck, Warlock and McLea. In order for the Academy to keep the doors of the performing arts center open, they require everyone to wear a face mask inside the building. General admission is free!
Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host the 2022 Valley Ms. Event at Theater in the Wood in Intervale on Sunday, March 13, at 3 p.m. Thirteen women of all ages will represent their non-profit organization for a collaborative fundraising event.
This year's contestants are: Sandra Abbott, representing Bartlett Roundhouse Preservation Society; Holly Bartlett, representing White Mountains Pride; LeeAnna Bushey, representing North Conway Community Center; Rebekah Bushey, representing Robert Frost Public Charter School; Holly Fougere, representing Arts In Motion Theater Company; Brianna Goldblatt, representing Mount Washington Valley Skating Club; Ciara Neidlinger, representing M&D Playhouse; Amelia Severy, representing MWV Arts Association; Barbara Theriault, representing Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation; Alicia Tirey, representing Harvest Hills Animal Shelter; Katelyn Webster, representing Miss MWV Teen Scholarship Program; Hannah-Jo Weisberg, representing Believe In Books Literacy Foundation and Eileen Whalen, representing Conway Area Humane Society.
Each contestant will be interviewed by the judges in a panel forum; introduce herself to the audience and judges and deliver a prepared speech; present herself on stage in formal attire; and decorate a container with her name and the name of her sponsoring organization on it, where audience members may cast a “vote” with their money. The contestant with the most money will gain the most points and receive a special award.
These “cash cans” are being displayed by the organization in advance of the event to collect more donations and many of the ladies have created online fundraising pages, too. Following the event, money from each of these containers will benefit their sponsoring organization.
The winners’ organization receives $500 in cash; the winner herself receives a crown and sash, plus prizes collected by the participants (the runner-up also receives prizes).
Admission to the show is $10 per person and may be paid at the door. For more information, join the event page on Facebook or contact Lisa DuFault at valleypromotions@gmail.com.
While spring is on the way, we all know that we often get some pretty crazy weather between now and March 20.
I love this poem by Ogden Nash entitled "Winter Morning."
"Winter is the king of showmen,
Turning tree stumps into snow men,
And houses into birthday cakes,
And spreading sugar over lakes.
Smooth and clean and frosty white,
The world looks good enough to bite.
That’s the season to be young
Catching snowflakes on your tongue.
Snow is snowy when it’s snowing
I’m sorry it’s slushy when it’s going."
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.