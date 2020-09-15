While the Freedom Village Store has successfully reopened, they are continuing their store-to-door service. This week, you will find crisp, organic fresh veggies: lettuce, carrots, green beans, celery, etc. Also available is Cucina Aurora infused olive oils. Loaves of Sunnyfield bread remain popular. Check out freedomvillagestore.org to see what is available and to place your order or stop on in.
Freedom's Jeffrey Towle is gathering acorns for pig feed. He has a number of water tight barrels with lids to hold the acorns. He can drop off and pick up the barrels for you if you are willing to put your acorns in a barrel when doing your fall raking. Call or text Jeffrey at (603) 986-3267 to get your barrel or if you have any questions.
The Freedom Historical Society is in need of a volunteer who knows how to edit a YouTube video of their special exhibits that are on display now. Could be you, your adult child or teenage grandchild. You do not have to live in Freedom to do this online project, it can be done from anywhere. The historical society would like to produce short video pieces for the public to view and to store for posterity. Great public service project. Email directly to jshipman120@gmail.com.
Have you thought of being a volunteer in Freedom? The Freedom Old Home Week Committee would like to invite you to join their group. Their goal is to retain the traditions of Freedom Old Home Week but they are also open to hearing about changes and new ideas. Your opinions and suggestions are invaluable.
You would be asked to assist with the planning of Ducky Day (scheduled for June 26, 2021) and the events related to Old Home Week (scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 8, 2021). Last year’s schedule of events can be reviewed at freedomoldhomeweek.net/ducky-day and freedomoldhomeweek.net/schedule.
Due to COVID-19, attendance at monthly meetings will be through Zoom. You do not need to be in Freedom to attend. If you would like to join the Old Home Week committee, send an email to freedomfohw@gmail.com. This is a great way to give back to your community.
Fall is the perfect time for Yoga on the Lawn. Mondays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. weather permitting at the Freedom Gallery Lawn located at 8 Elm St. Cost is by donation or with class card. Masks are required for off mat times and social distancing will be expected.
Camp Huckins will be offering recreational opportunities to the community this fall! They are offering various slots for use of tennis courts, pickleball courts, walking trails and bike trails. Sign ups are required ahead of time. Community members who plan to utilize the facility, are asked to read through the general policies in advance and complete a waiver. Full details and sign ups can be found at tinyurl.com/y5wua5vn. For more information, you can reach Mark at mark@camphuckins.org or call (603) 539-4710.
Freedom Historical Society, in partnership through a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities, is happy to present “Digging Into Native History in New Hampshire” by Robert G. Goodby, Ph.D. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. The presentation is a virtual program which will be held online using Zoom. Members of the society and the public are invited to register at the following link in advance to receive access information for the informative meeting.
Sign in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions to register.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
