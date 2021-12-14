If you have a family member who is serving in the military and wish to have that person on the honor roll 2021 list for the Christmas Eve service at the church, please furnish the following information: rank, name, branch of service, where stationed (state or country) and relationship. You can either call the church at (603) 539-6484 or Velma Hormel at (603) 539-2079.
For your convenience, the Freedom Gallery is opening Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. in addition to the normal weekend hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Check out the fine art pieces for that special person, beloved New Hampshire scenes in cards, prints or original paintings, unique matted photographs and prints, frameable cards, and bargains in smaller paintings…from flowers to glow in the dark galaxies. Text or leave voicemail for Barbara for more information (610) 762-2493.
Santa will visit Freedom Public Library next Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be outside so please dress warmly. Come join in and make birdseed ornaments for our feathered friends, have some popcorn and cocoa. Take a selfie with Santa and share it on social media or send to photos@freedompubliclibrary.org. For more information, contact Amanda at (603) 539-5176.
As winter approaches, it is time to think about having salt or sand on hand to keep your driveways and sidewalks safe. Buckets of sand are available to residents, free of charge. If you would like a bucket of sand, contact Michael Gaudette at (603) 973-3208 or email michael@gaudettenh.com to arrange for a delivery.
The Gibson Center will be hosting Veteran's Coffees on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 10 a.m. Some weeks will have social groups and others will feature a guest speaker addressing programs and benefits available to veterans. Programs and held inside the Gibson Center and will follow all health precautions including safe distancing and masks. No food will be served at this time.
Additionally, the Gibson Center will be providing transportation to Conway for Freedom residents on Mondays with a pickup time of 10:30 to 11 a.m. and a return time of 3 to 3:30 p.m. Please call senior coordinator Renee at (802) 424-2074 to arrange your pick up time.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
