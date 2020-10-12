The Freedom Old Home Week 2020 tile is now available. The image is of the Towle House 1695, the home in the village where the U.S. flag is beautifully displayed each summer. The current owner is Sarah Tabor, who is one of many family members who have lived there. Sarah, an accomplished artist, also did the artwork on the tile. The price is $12 and it can be purchased by contacting Sarah at kelmscott7@roadrunner.com or calling (603) 539-6234. Freedom Village Store will also have tiles for sale.
Join the Freedom Historical Society’s Annual Meeting online via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 21 , at 6:30 p.m. A brief annual meeting will start with election of new board members, an update on the society’s programs and projects in 2020, and also plans for 2021. Following the brief business meeting required by the bylaws, there will be a presentation at 7 p.m. introducing the new 2021 FHS Calendar of Remarkable People of Freedom’s Past. The presentation will delve into the histories of 12 “Freedomites” who are featured in the calendar.
Speakers Roberta MacCarthy and Ann Gaudette will share some lesser-known facts and interesting stories about the following Freedom residents who each helped shape Freedom and make it the special place it is today: Sarah Mears Maynard, Fred Ellsworth Weed, Sr., Fred Godfrey, Henry E. Utter, Edith Jane Miller Lakin, Alexandre de Zaliwski, Eliot Vestner, Avis T. Goss, George Thomas Davidson, Jr., Chester W. Jones, William Robert Candy and Charles H. Watts II.
Participants in the Zoom presentation are invited to share personal stories, anecdotes and remembrances they might have about these “Remarkable People.” Members of the society and the public are invited to register in advance at www.freedomhistoricalsociety.org/ to receive access information for the informative meeting. Please join the Zoom meeting prior to the 6:30 p.m. start time on Oct. 21. For additional information, call (603) 733-9307.
The Lakes Region Household Hazardous Product Facility will hold a collection for household hazardous waste on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8:30-noon at its Wolfeboro location at 404 Beech Pond Road.
Freedom's Barbara McEvoy is working on organizing a Zoom yoga class. Cost will be a suggested donation of $5. If interested, please send your responses to barbaramcevoy@me.com and let her know if you are interested in Zoom yoga at 5 pm Monday and Thursday or 9 a.m. Monday and Thursday, or both or if you are unable to participate but would like Barb to keep you posted. Be sure to include your name, email and phone number.
The Freedom Village Store is providing flu shots to the community on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The flu shots will be provided by Visiting Nurse and Home Health Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine. They accept Medicare and if you have private insurance you can submit a claim for reimbursement through your insurance company. The upfront cost of the shot is $25. If you are not insured, the cost is by donation. The clinic will begin at 10 a.m. Please contact the store at freedomvillagestore.org to schedule your time so there is no overlap.
Freedomites are invited to be part of the Candidates Night on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Candidates will have time for an introduction, followed by questions from the audience under the able guidance of moderator par excellence George Cleveland. Invited to participate in this event are candidates for the following positions: Executive Council District 1, State Senate District 3, State House District 3 (two seats), State House District 7, County Commissioner 2nd District and County Commissioner 3rd District.
While Zoom can be challenging with glitches, it is what is available for safety purposes. Zoom does allow the recording of the event, so if you are not able to attend at the scheduled time, there will be the means to see it afterwards.
This event is happening just two weeks and a day before Election Day, and many folks are anxious to get their absentee ballots done. Just note that these races are crucial to how your county and state government works or doesn’t work. There are a number of incumbents hoping to keep their current seats, but there are also some new people competing for those seats or looking to fill seats that are about to be empty. These races are common to Albany, Freedom, and Madison, in addition to Tamworth, so voters from all four towns are invited to attend.
