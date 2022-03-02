Freedom Historical Society will be presenting Jeremy D’Entremont as its first speaker of 2022, with the program “New England Lighthouses and the People Who Kept Them,” via Zoom on Wednesday, March 16, at 7 p.m.
D’Entremont tells the history of New England’s historic and picturesque lighthouses primarily focusing on the colorful and dramatic stories of lighthouse keepers and their families. He has lectured and narrated cruises throughout New England and he hosts the U.S. Lighthouse Society’s weekly podcast, “Light Hearted.”
Everyone is welcome and invited to register in advance to obtain Zoom access information for the presentation at freedomhistoricalsociety.org. Plan to join the meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time on Wednesday, March 16. For more information call (603) 491-8347.
The Winter Film Series at the library will be showing “Four Good Days” on March 19 and 20. Space is available for both viewings. Call the library at (603) 539-5176 to register. Masks are required.
Thank you to Don Johnson, town moderator, for the following school district and election information:
Freedom school district annual meeting: Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the Freedom Elementary School.
Town and school district elections, Tuesday, March 8, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Freedom Elementary School.
Freedom town meeting, Saturday, March 12, at 9 a.m. at the Freedom Elementary School. Please keep in mind the following procedures for both meetings.
All who enter the place of the meeting (the school gym) will be expected to wear face coverings with both mouth and nose covered for the full time within the meeting place.
It’s requested, out of respect, consideration and compassion for your fellow friends, neighbors and residents that masks be worn inside the school. Masks will be provided for those who are without them.
Six-foot social distance seating will be provided for all. Exceptions will be made for those who reside in the same household.
You must be a registered voter in order to be eligible to vote at either meeting.
The supervisors of the checklist will be stationed at the entrance to the meeting place.
Have your identification ready for them to see when you check in.
Same day voter registration is available only at the election. It is not available at the town meeting or annual meeting of the Freedom School District.
Because of precautions due to the ongoing pandemic, the Freedom Town and School District Elections on Tuesday, March 8, will also take place at the Freedom Elementary School at 40 Loon Lake Road.
The polls will be open for voting in person from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. For the protection of all voters and all those who volunteer to serve as election workers, all who enter the place of voting will be expected to wear face coverings with both mouth and nose covered for the full time within the place of voting.
For those who are not able to vote in person on March 8, you can acquire an absentee ballot. You must request an absentee ballot application from Libby Priebe, Freedom town clerk. You can do so by going to the Town Municipal Building during town clerk office hours or you can request that Priebe send you the form by emailing her at freedomtownclerk@yahoo.com.
When the absentee ballot application form is received by Priebe, she will give you or mail you a package with the absentee ballot and the affidavit envelope in which the ballot will be enclosed when you return it to her.
When you have indicated your votes on the absentee ballot, insert it in the accompanying absentee ballot affidavit envelope, sign and seal the envelope and bring it to the Town Municipal Building or send it in another envelope to: Freedom Town Clerk, PO Box 457, Freedom, NH 03836.
Because it takes a few days for mail to move from one place to another, it is encourage you to begin the process now for applying for and voting by absentee ballot.
Last call for Girl Scout cookies! Reach out to Freedom’s Anya Nicoll at digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/anya/140626.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
