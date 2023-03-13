Join Luane for “Dragons Love Tacos,” a dragon-themed preschool story time at the Freedom Public Library on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Enjoy dragon books and songs and make your very own paper taco. For children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
A reminder for the upcoming meeting on Wednesday, March 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the town hall regarding transportation options available to Freedom residents. This meeting is open to all residents. The presentation/discussion regarding transportation options will be held at 5 and again at 6 p.m. You can come at any time as the presentations will be the same at both times.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens will be providing the free meal. If you need transportation to the event, contact Renee at (802) 424-2074 or coordinator03836@gmail.com A Q&A time will follow. Plan to attend so your voice can be heard.
The Freedom Historical Society continues its 2023 monthly speaker series on March 22 with a program entitled “New Hampshire on Skis” by E. John B. Allen. This program is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities, the program is free and open to the public. It will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Join to learn about early skiing in the state, the importance of jumping, the mechanization of skiing, and how New England and New Hampshire fit into the big picture of America’s ski culture.
Members of the Freedom Historical Society and the general public are welcome and invited to register in advance to obtain Zoom access information for the presentation at freedomhistoricalsociety.org. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time. For more information, call (603) 491-8347.
The Freedom Public Library’s next Matinee Cafe will be held on Saturday, March 25. The cafe will open at 2 p.m. and the movie will begin at 2:30 p.m. This month’s movie is “Voodoo MacBeth” (2021, unrated).
The Freedom PTO is hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt at the Freedom Elementary School on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. There will be egg hunts in different age divisions for kids along with prizes, raffles, and baked goods and refreshments for sale to benefit the PTO. The Easter Bunny will also be there for photos.
To make this event a success, the PTO is looking for a few volunteers to help on the day of the event as well as the donation of decorations, plastic eggs, candy or any items to fill eggs. All donations can be left at the school. If you would like to volunteer or bake something for the bake sale, contact ptofreedomnh@gmail.com.
The First Christian Church of Freedom will have Easter lilies, daffodils and tulips decorating the church on Easter morning, April 9. Order forms will be available at the church on Sunday, March 19, and this is the deadline as well.
Order forms and payment will be collected during social hour. You can also reach out to fccf1858@gmail.com for more information. (For checks, write “Easter Flowers” in the memo line. For cash, place it in an envelope marked “Easter Flowers” along with your order form. Orders may also be mailed to FCCF, P.O. Box 502, Freedom NH 03836). You may take your flowers home after the service.
Do you enjoy poetry? Check out the library’s monthly reading of poetry in the public domain. Entitled “Well Versed,” you can find past months readings on the library’s website. This month’s theme is “Menagerie on the March.”
