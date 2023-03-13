Join Luane for “Dragons Love Tacos,” a dragon-themed preschool story time at the Freedom Public Library on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Enjoy dragon books and songs and make your very own paper taco. For children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

A reminder for the upcoming meeting on Wednesday, March 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the town hall regarding transportation options available to Freedom residents. This meeting is open to all residents. The presentation/discussion regarding transportation options will be held at 5 and again at 6 p.m. You can come at any time as the presentations will be the same at both times.

