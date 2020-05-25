The Freedom Historical Society plans to have its 2021 calendar release event on the evening of June 26, but use a tent outside the gallery for social distancing purposes. Attendance will also be spread out by expanding the hours, 4 to 8 p.m. and limit the number of people at one time, following state guidelines.
The historical society is canceling the opening events for both the special and permanent exhibits but plan to have the exhibits available to the public via YouTube videos. The society is hopeful that they may have some outdoor events during the traditional Old Home Week period, but with appropriately safe conditions and attendance limitations. This includes the tour of historic places and the wine tasting event.
The historical society continues to seek information on Freedom veterans. If you are, or you have a past relative who is a Freedom veteran, please be in touch. They are hoping to unveil the first rotating exhibit at the museum by June 27 and could use your input for this display.
Membership renewal reminder. The Freedom Historical Society faces some hardships during these difficult times. They cannot operate without your generous support. Knowing that the current times are tough, they humbly ask for your support in a way that represents your ability to help preserve Freedom’s history. And many thanks to those who have already sent in their membership for 2020 including Green Mountain Furniture who has been a faithful sponsor for a number of years.
New Museum Exhibits are as follows: “Defenders of Freedom,” which is a presentation of the museum’s military collection and information about Freedom’s military veterans that we have been given, “Freedom’s own John Holmgren,” which features a presentation of drawings of local men by John Holmgren in the 1950s and the artist who sketched the “Eras of Freedom’s History,” which will describe major events in Freedom’s history categorized into four eras, stretching from the land’s first settlement up to the current day. This is planned as a permanent exhibit that will be just inside the entrance to the Work’s Barn. Access to the museum will be in line with Federal and State safety guidelines in place at the end of June, when they are hopeful that they may be able to open to the public.
To support the Freedom Historical Society and/or to share veteran information, contact freedomhistoricalsociety.org, jshipman120@gmail.com or mail FHS, P.O. Box 548 Freedom NH 03836.
The library is still closed to the public, but continues to lend books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines and puzzles. The link to the library's catalog is on the website freedompubliclibrary.org. Browse for what you want. Log in or call (603) 539-5176 to reserve titles. Staff is ready to help you find what you want or can choose books or movies for you if you're not sure what you want, including packs of picture books for children. Books are safely prepared and put in the vestibule for pickup. Returned materials are quarantined for four days before being checked in. Library members in good standing can also download eBooks and audiobooks and stream movies on Kanopy.
Contact freedomvillagestore.org or (603) 539-3077 for soaps, hand sanitizer, meats, pies and other baked goods, breads, paper towels, olive oils, butter, sea salts, baking items, mustards, jams, milks, syrup, etc. Delivery service right to your doorstep.
The Town Office is closed to the public at this time. Please check the town's web site: townoffreedom.net for updates. The town has added online services for the renewals of car registrations and dog licenses, etc. Appointments are necessary for some items and can be scheduled accordingly. This information is available on the town's web site. For the safety of the public and the supervisors, social distancing must be observed and masks required for all appointments.
As a reminder to all, especially those college students that may be home during this time the supervisors of the checklist will be in session at the Freedom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. to accept voter registrations. This is also the last day for voters already registered to change or declare a party affiliation. Again, social distancing must be observed and masks are required.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.