Join in some floral fun on Thursday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Freedom Village Store where you can take a class on how to arrange a bouquet of fresh cut flowers in a vase and make it look like a pro designed it. If you have a favorite pair of sharp pruning shears or scissors, bring them along. Some tools will be available for your use. This is a fun evening of flowers, friendship, and food. The cost is $30. Contact Nancy at NBSX@aol.com (618) 830-5479.
Be sure to stop by Freedom Village Store soon to pick up a bouquet of fresh flowers and some locally grown fresh arugula, kale, or spinach. Also check out their gift baskets and various gardening supplies. It’s almost time to start planting so pick up a pair of gardening gloves, seed kits, or a garden caddy to help keep you organized.
There will be a Memorial service and celebration for the life of Dallas Fuller will be held at the church on May 14 at 1 p.m.
The Freedom Beach Club annual clean up is Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m rain or shine. Many hands make light work. Come on down to help rake and prep the beach for summer. Beach applications have been mailed and you should have received them by now. Please reach out to Lisa at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com with further questions.
The ParSem celebrates its 13th annual Chocolate Sunday Sunday, May 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. This is a chocolate filled event with delicious gourmet delights such as chocolate covered fruit, gourmet cakes, chocolate specialities. ice cream sundaes and more. The treats are donated by local businesses and the event is buffet style.The cost is $12 per person with money going toward the ParSem Restoration Fund. Seating is spaced for your convenience. Questions? Call Freedom's Jan Smith at (603) 539-5233.
The Freedom Historical Society presents 'The Mount Washington Carriage Road and The Glen House' at 7 p.m. on May 18 via zoom. This presenter is longtime general manager, Howie Wemyss. Using historic images and stories, Howie will relate the story of America’s oldest man-made attraction and the famous grand hotel at the base of Mount Washington. Members and the public are invited to register in advance to obtain access information for the free presentation at freedomhistoricalsociety.org. For questions or more information call (603) 491-8347.
Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group is hosting their Second Annual American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 23 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up right on the redcrossblood.org website and pick a time and note if you are a first time donor.
There will be a fishing derby on May 29 from 8-11 a.m. on Millpond in Center Ossipee for ages 0-15. There are three prize groups and opportunities to fish for assorted size fish and species. New Hampshire Fish and Game will be on hand for meet and greet. This is sponsored in part by the Malcolm MacIver Memorial Fund.
Thanks to the folks who cleaned up our roadsides during Valley Clean Up day this past Saturday. Roughly 50 bags of garbage were picked up off six major roads.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
