Thank you to all who had a hand in planning and volunteering their time at the Freedom Old Home Week. We all missed this week last year and are thankful this year for all of the efforts made for our 122nd Old Home Week.
Save the date. Our amazing, creative, longtime librarian, Elizabeth, is retiring from the library. Elizabeth has been the force behind the abundance of fun programming for all ages from story hour to summer reading, to game nights, to international movie festivals, to childrens' craft and movie nights, and so, so much more. She will be tremendously missed.
Freedom Public Library is having an open house on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone who would like to drop by and thank Elizabeth for her dedicated service for the past 18 years, and wish her well in her future endeavors. For more information, call Maureen Elliott at (603) 539-7758.
Freedom Historical Society, in partnership through a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities, is happy to present “John Winant: New Hampshire’s Man of the World” by Richard Hesse on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. The Zoom program is free and open to members as well as to the public. John Winant is an obscure figure to almost all current New Hampshire citizens yet, he is easily New Hampshire’s most accomplished governor.
In addition to serving three terms as governor and leading the state through the nation’s most trying economic crisis, Winant was an economic reformer who helped frame Social Security and was an international leader in the labor movement. He served as ambassador to Great Britain during World War II and was the most popular and influential American in England at that time. Winant’s life was marked by highs and lows and ended tragically in his mansion in Concord.
This program examines his life and measures his impact at home and abroad. The Freedom Historical Society program is presented by Richard Hesse who is Emeritus Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire School of Law. Register in advance by signing in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow instructions. To learn more, call (603) 733-9307.
If you're looking for something new to do, try a visit to the Libby Museum of Natural History in Wolfeboro to catch the exhibit of Freedom photographer Joe Callanan. The exhibit runs Aug. 3 to Oct. 10 (weekends only after Labor Day). There is a gazebo for a picnic spot and has a view of the lake. Stop by the library to pick up your free pass to the Libby Museum and other local area museums such as Castle in the Clouds, Squam Lakes Science Center and Old Sturbridge Village.
Ernie Day has 15 Thanksgiving turkeys left. You can reach Day at (603) 539-3604 to reserve yours.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
